Rivers Federal Lawmakers Set Records Straight On Assembly Defection Crisis

Members of the Rivers State Caucus in the House of Representatives have issued a strong rebuttal to what they describe as a “false narrative” being propagated by some Rivers State lawmakers concerning the status of former Speaker Martin Amaewhule and a group of former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement read by Caucus Leader Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante Ph.D, the federal lawmakers addressed a recent press conference held by allies of the former speaker, clarifying the legal position regarding the defection of Amaewhule and 26 other members from their original political parties.

The Caucus emphasized that the defection, which occurred on the floor of the House of Assembly on December 11, 2023, automatically led to the lawmakers losing their seats, citing several Supreme Court precedents.

They referenced landmark cases such as DAPIANLONG Vs. DARIYE and A.G. FEDERATION Vs. ABUBAKAR, underscoring the established legal principle that legislators who defect to another party automatically forfeit their seats.

The statement further addressed claims regarding a judgment by Justice Omotosho, clarifying that the ruling did not affect the status of Amaewhule and his group as former members. The Caucus accused Amaewhule and his allies of presenting misleading information to the court.

Furthermore, the Caucus addressed the question of whether the remaining lawmakers can carry on with the business of the House after the defection. Referencing the Supreme Court case of DAPIANLONG V DARIYE, the caucus stated that until the vacancies are filled through by-elections, the House can only transact legislative duties that require less than a 2/3 majority of all members, which excludes impeachment proceedings.

The Rivers State Caucus urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, and all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard what they termed “mischievous and deliberate misrepresentation of the facts” by Amaewhule and his group.

The statement reaffirms the commitment of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and the rule of law. The Caucus pledged to provide further updates as needed, emphasizing their dedication to ensuring accurate information regarding the situation in Rivers State. The statement was signed by Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante Ph.D (leader), Rep. Boma Goodhead, Rep. Boniface Emerengwa, Rep. Anderson Allison Igbiks, and Rep. Manuchim Umezurike, representing their respective federal constituencies in Rivers State.