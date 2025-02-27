Rumuosi Agog As Eze Celebrates 50th Birthday, Unveils New Office

Rumuosi Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area came to a standstill as business associates, friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the 50th birthday of Eze Chibuike, the CEO of Ezechybest Multi Services LTD, and the unveiling of his new office.

The ceremony began with a church service at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Rumuosi. During the service, the Rev. Father emphasized the importance of thanksgiving in the lives of Christian faithful, stating that the celebrant had every reason to thank God for His faithfulness.

Held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, the event was a grand celebration that drew dignitaries and people from all walks of life to honor the celebrant.

In his speech, Eze Chibuike, affectionately known as Eze Chemical, expressed his gratitude to God for His grace and for sustaining his family. He shared his inspiring journey, recounting how he started with nothing.

“God knows how I suffered in my early days,” he said. “I sold bread and supported my mother in her food business before God blessed me with the business I am in today. God’s timing is always perfect; no one assisted me until He intervened. Today, my story has changed dramatically.”

Eze’s joy was palpable as he mentioned that over 5,000 young men and women have become established and successful through his efforts. “This is my greatest happiness,” he added.

Earlier, Uche Amadi, the first manager of the chemical company, thanked God for positioning someone like Eze, saying he was proud to be associated with him.

Iweobi Ofeanyi, Ph.D., a business partner, described Eze as extremely kind and attentive to people’s needs. “We are celebrating an icon who has built young men in society,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Amadi Adindu, noted that the impact Eze has made on the youth is worthy of celebration. Amadi, CEO and MD of Read Logistics, suggested that if more well-to-do individuals in society supported Eze’s efforts, issues like youth restiveness and joblessness would be greatly alleviated. He commended Eze for living a fulfilling life that has a direct positive impact on his environment. The highlight of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake and the unveiling of the new office, marking a significant milestone in Eze’s career and personal life.