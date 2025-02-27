Politics

PDP Claims All 30 LGAs In Osun LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched victory in all chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 30 local government areas (LGAs) of Osun State.

According to reports by Ireporteronline, the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, confirmed the election results at a press conference on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Further details on the election proceedings and reactions from key stakeholders will be provided as updates emerge.

