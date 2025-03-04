Gov Fubara Commissions Rivers Fire Service Hqrs Station 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the modernised fire-fighting units with new buildings, necessary machinery, materials and equipment will strengthen the emergency response capability of personnel to fire incidences in the State.

The Governor pointed to how the provision will drastically reduce, if not eliminate, the vulnerability of Rivers population to fire disasters, as according to him, there will be timely assistance to victims to reduce damage and bolster conditions for sustainable development.

Governor Fubara, who gave the assurance while inaugurating the Rivers State Fire Service Headquarters Station, located by Isaac Boro Park Flyover, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday, said the gesture serves as a consolidation of the promise made, in line with his vision of governance: to provide quality service to the good people of Rivers State.

He explained that some years ago, the State was at the mercy of the multi-nationals that had functional fire trucks to respond to most fire incidences, and pointed to setbacks that greeted some emergencies, adding that the records of losses to fire incidences were colossal.

Governor Fubara said: “We lost the Mile One Market because we couldn’t respond adequately. We lost, even what we call, the Fruit Garden Market because we could not respond. Are we talking about houses, lives that have been lost in this State because of inadequate fire service?”

The Governor insisted that the purpose of governance is to provide such quality social services, protect lives and property, and make living comfortable for the people, asserting that his administration has not failed in those regards, and has continued to intensify the provision of services that have made Rivers people happy.

He said, “And, what we are doing today is to tell the good people of Rivers State, and to showcase to the world, that there is governance in this State. Not governance for the sake of governance, but governance that is purpose-driven, governance that is interested in projects that will change the lives of our people.

“Some days ago, a tanker fell along the Woji-Elelenwo Road. If it were before, lives would have been lost. But immediately, the fire service, not the multi-nationals, it was the Rivers State Fire Service that responded and arrested the situation. What else are we talking about?”

Governor Fubara said Rivers people are very happy with the consistent delivery of infrastructure projects that address the critical problems experienced by the people in the larger society, emohasising that he believed strongly that even if some persons are indulged in clandestine activities, and determined to discredit his administration, Rivers people are happy, undisputably so.

He explained, “We are not interested whether those people who are commissioned to undermine us are unhappy, that is not our business. Our business is about Rivers State and Rivers people. So, like the Commissioner said, we did not just do this for the sake of glamour. You come here, you see a painted house, every facility that is required in a well-built fire fighting facility, is all in this place.”

Governor Fubara said further: “You can image a government that has a fire service and the firemen are not working. It is only at the end of the month you pay them their salaries. You can see that they were not happy and unproductive. But today, they are happy because they have a big responsibility now ahead of them: to ensure that lives and property of the good people of Rivers State are adequately protected. So, I want to thank you for this particular spirit at this moment.”

Governor Fubara commended the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Sam Anya, for driving the process to conclusion, and the contractor for delivering the project on schedule, and assured that his administration will continue to ensure the protection of lives and property while defending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Fubara also told Rivers people to expect the provision of more basic amenities, unbiasedly, and advised those in charge of the firefighting equipment to safeguard and protect them so that they can serve their purpose maximally.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Samuel Anya, explained that since the first fire service station was built in the 1960s, this was the first time the facility is being remodelled and upgraded, emphasising that certain features were introduced and added to make the station comparable to fire service stations nationally.

He stated: “We have gym, sick-bay, offices and state-of-the-art equipment that we will use to combat fire. Your Excellency, we have also, new fire trucks that you have acquired. Before now, we did not have any truck, and when incidents happen, we have to call the Federal Fire Service or call Agip or Shell Fire Service. But thank God that His Excellency, in his wisdom, has given us state-of-the-art facility, and we don’t need to call any other person again.”

In his address, Head of Local Government Administration, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mr Clifford Paul, said Governor Fubara has turned the once dilapidated fire service station and its equipment into a modern masterpiece, which represents a significant milestone in the collective commitment towards tackling fire incidences. Mr Paul stated that it will certainly enhance the capacity of personnel and reinforce their preparedness to respond to emergencies in the event of fire outbreaks.