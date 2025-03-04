HYPREP Commissions New Water Facilities in Beeri, Bunu Communities

In another significant step towards environmental restoration, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has inaugurated two newly completed water facilities in Beeri and Bunu communities of Ogoniland.

Spearheaded by Project Coordinator Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the commissioning event on February 25, 2025, showcased HYPREP’s commitment to implementing the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommendations.

The facilities, with capacities of 900,000 liters and 850,000 liters respectively, will provide clean drinking water to ten communities, emphasizing the organization’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6, which advocates for clean water and sanitation as a fundamental human right.

Addressing attendees, which included Minister for Environment, Abbas Lawal, Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Barinada MPIGI and member representing Khana/Gokana federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson DEKOR, government officials and community leaders, Zabbey highlighted the progress made across over 100 ongoing HYPREP projects aimed at transforming Ogoniland.

These initiatives encompass various sectors such as health, education, and livelihood restoration, with notable developments like the ongoing construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, which is currently 79% complete.

“Our remediation efforts are not only focused on physical infrastructure but also on restoring the livelihoods and health of the Ogoni people,”

Zabbey stated, noting that the shoreline cleanup has already seen a 30.8% completion rate, with positive signs of ecological recovery.

The event also underscored HYPREP’s dedication to peace building and community engagement.

Zabbey announced ongoing training for traditional rulers in Alternative Dispute Resolution, aimed at fostering dialogue and resolving conflicts within communities.

“Our journey has faced challenges, but with the unwavering support of the Ogoni people, we are overcoming obstacles,” he remarked.

Speaking while commissioning the projects, Minister of Environment Abbas Lawal expressed joy and responsibility in commissioning what he described as crucial projects, highlighting their role in promoting sustainable peace and development in Ogoniland.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and emphasized that access to clean water is a fundamental human right.

Lawal reaffirmed the government’s pledge to not only remediate polluted sites but also ensure communities benefit from improved healthcare and sustainable livelihoods.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I call upon the residents of Beeri and Bunu to take ownership of these facilities,” he urged, underscoring the importance of community engagement in the sustainability of these vital resources.

In their separate speeches at the event, Senator Barry Mpigi and Rt. Dum Dekor emphasized the need for team work and inclusivity in development projects, ensuring that no part of Ogoni land is left behind.

The federal lawmakers also advocated support for HYPREP, focusing on the importance of protecting community facilities such as water projects, even as they appreciated the inclusion of sustainability measures like solar power. As HYPREP continues its work, the organization remains committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring that the restoration of Ogoniland not only heals the environment but also enriches the lives of its residents.