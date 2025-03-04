I’ll Implement Supreme Court Judgment, Assures Gov Fubara, Appeals For Calm in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the people of the state that he would implement the recent Supreme Court judgment over the lingering political crisis in the state without reservation.

But, the Governor, who warned that the state might be back to trying times after the recent Supreme Court ruling, however, sued for calm in the state.

In view of the development, Governor Fubara has ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

National Network gathered as at press time, that the governor’s directive has been implemented in several local government councils.

Governor Fubara had in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, said though he disagreed with the judgment, he was bound to obey the orders made as he runs a law-abiding government.

He stressed that his administration would take necessary action on the judgment only after his legal team has received and analyzed the implications.

“We are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

“Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government,” he said.

The governor emphasized that, “Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our constitution, due process and rule of law.

“While we are not above mistakes because we are human, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberate to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

“Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them by Friday March 7, 2025.”, he said.

Fubara assured that on receiving the certified copies of the judgments, he would study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the state forward.

He said, “Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

“I further direct the outgoing local government Chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March, 2025.”, Fubara said. Fubara, therefore warned that, “Although our dear state seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.”