Media Rights Educator, Paulinus Nsirim Cautions Media Practitioners On Ethical Standards

Media Practitioners in Rivers State have been enjoined to use their various platforms to promote peaceful coexistence in the State.

The Executive Director, De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the plea in a statement issued in Port Harcourt today.

Pastor Nsirim noted that the Media have a crucial role to play by dousing tension arising from the political crises in the State.

“As agenda setters, Media Practitioners should place peaceful coexistence at the front burner of their reportage and analysis of the current situation in the State.

“We must shun everything that will promote violence and make everyone in the State know that we have a shared prosperity to protect.

“This is not the time to publicise hate speeches but a time to disseminate information that will break down the barriers of politics, tribe and religion.

“I enjoin media practitioners to use their exalted positions to unite rather than divide the State.” The De Gratia Boss stated that in shaping public opinion and perception, media practitioners must ensure that they are not influenced by filthy lucre.