Rivers Political Crisis: OSPAC Warns Politicians

The Obio/Akpor Security, Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC),, Ekinigbo/Nkpulu Chapter has warned the political class to be mindful of the consequences of their action as it could boomerang.

This was in a veiled reference to the political crisis rocking the state.

The head of the OSPAC unit, Chief Nwenenda Orubuogwu stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after receiving an Award Of Excellence from a reputable Media Consultant in Rivers state in recognition of his contributions and sacrifices to humanity and the society in general over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

He lamented that the political tension in the State could be exploited by undesirable elements and consequently mount pressure on their activities. He noted further that it is important for them to seek peace and pursue peace at all times as according to him, peace is panacea to development; adding that they should understand that all their actions and inactions are being recorded as history and that posterity will judge them.

Chief Orubuogwu made it clear that the activities of the private security outfits in the community complements the government security agencies for peaceful coexistence of the citizens, assuring that their relationship with other security agencies is very cordial.

He further disclosed that he is proud of his own OSPAC unit as it has a clean record and operates with human face. “We have not recorded any ugly incidence since inception 5 years ago”; he boasted.

He condemned the introduction of females in the system by the politicians, saying that it is not only dangerous for females to be OSPA members but spiritually harmful to their reproductive system.

He however used the opportunity to appeal for support from the local and state governments to enable them procure some of their requirements needed for efficient service delivery.

He listed the requirements to include vehicles for logistics, weapons, communication gadgets as well as better motivation of the staff.

He equally used the chance to beat his chest to say that their unrelenting activities have reduced crime and criminality to its bearest minimum in the area since they came into existence as it cannot be totally eradicated.

On the Award of Excellence to the commander, the Secretary of the security outfit, Mr Bright Ezekiel who spoke on behalf of the outfit acknowledged that the gesture is in recognition of them all and it’s appreciated.

He assured that it will spur them to greater height. “This means that people are monitoring and appreciates what we are doing. We would continue to sacrifice for the safety and security of our peoples lives and their property”. He used the opportunity to urged the citizenry to stay away from crime and be law abiding in the interest of all.