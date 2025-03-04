Prof. Okogbule Reflects On Achievements, Challenges As Tenure Ends

…Says “I Leave Happy and Fulfilled”

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, has expressed gratitude and fulfillment as his five-year tenure comes to an end.

Speaking at a press conference at the university on Monday, Prof. Okogbule reflected on his administration’s achievements and challenges while leaving the assessment of his performance to posterity.

Prof. Okogbule began by thanking God for enabling him, his family, and his administration to successfully complete his tenure, which commenced on March 5, 2020.

He acknowledged the support of both the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, who appointed him, and the current Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

He particularly commended Governor Fubara for allowing him to complete his term without political interference.

Highlighting the purpose of the press conference, Prof. Okogbule emphasized that it was an opportunity to showcase his administration’s accomplishments while addressing the challenges encountered during his leadership.

The Vice Chancellor outlined several notable milestones achieved under his leadership:

· Expansion of Academic Infrastructure: The establishment and commencement of academic activities at the university’s satellite campuses in Ahoada, Emohua, Etche, and Sakpenwa.

· Improved Campus Security: The removal of the “Security Village” led to significant improvements in campus safety.

· Landmark Graduations: The graduation and induction of the university’s first set of medical doctors and nursing graduates.

· Academic Growth: The creation of new faculties, departments, and programs such as Medical Laboratory Science, Communication and Media Studies, and Entrepreneurial Studies.

· Accreditations: Securing full accreditation for numerous academic programs from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional bodies.

· Research Excellence: Hosting centers of excellence in electrical engineering and geodesy/weather monitoring.

· Environmental Sanitation: Maintaining a clean and conducive learning environment on campus.

· International Collaboration: Establishing partnerships with institutions like UNITA and the University of Rwanda.

Prof. Okogbule also highlighted his administration’s success in maintaining uninterrupted academic activities through harmonious relationships with staff unions, students, and host communities.

While celebrating these achievements, Prof. Okogbule acknowledged that challenges were inevitable during his tenure.

However, he expressed satisfaction with how his administration navigated these hurdles to deliver on its mandate.

Concluding his remarks, Prof. Okogbule reiterated his gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of his administration.

He expressed optimism about the university’s future and pledged continued support for its growth even after leaving office. As Rivers State University prepares for a new chapter under its next leadership, Prof. Okogbule leaves behind a legacy marked by academic expansion, infrastructural development, and strengthened institutional collaborations.