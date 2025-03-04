IYC Alleges Plot To Destabilize Rivers State

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Eastern Zone has expressed concern over the current tense political situation in Rivers State, following the recent Supreme Court judgment nullifying the election of local government council chairmen.

The IYA in a statement noted that this decision has created an environment for manipulation by those who do not have the best interests of Rivers State or the Ijaw nation at heart.

The group further alleged of alarming plans by certain elements to destabilize Rivers State and undermine the mandate given to elected officials, stressing that the 48-hour ultimatum issued to the Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, by the defected Martins Amawhule-led House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget is a clear indication of an orchestrated effort to create chaos and potentially impeach the governor. “This is not only an attack on our leadership but also an affront to the will of the Rivers people who have entrusted their governance to one of our own”, they declared.

“The IYC firmly warns that we will not stand by and allow detractors to steal this mandate.

We are committed to defending our rights and ensuring that the voices of the Ijaw people are heard and respected.

“We call upon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Security Adviser to intervene immediately and halt the ongoing madness that threatens to plunge Rivers State into an avoidable crisis.

“Such instability could have severe repercussions, not only for our state’s governance but also for crude oil production and energy security, which are vital to the national economy.

“It is crucial that we work together to maintain peace and stability in Rivers State. We urge all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and collaboration over conflict.

“Let us not allow the ambitions of a few to jeopardize the future of our state and its people which will further endanger the economy of this country, because any attempt to stop Rivers State Allocation which will cause hardships to innocent civil servants and also reduce the speedy developmental projects implementation by the Rivers State government will definitely have negative effect on the economy of this country, as Ijaw people we will not fold our hands and allow the continued political marginalization of our own”.