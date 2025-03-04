Family, Clergy, Dignitaries Storm Kono As Canon Jerry Needam Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The serene town of Kono in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State was abuzz with celebration on Sunday, March 2, 2025, as the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Canon Jerry Needam, marked his 59th birthday in a thanksgiving service at St. Luke’s Christ Army Church Nigeria.

The event drew a diverse congregation of family, clergy, friends, and dignitaries who joined him in offering gratitude to God.

Accompanied by his wife, Catechist Mrs. Promise Jerry-Needam, their children and his mother, Mrs. Grace Needam, the church overflowed with worshippers as the choir rendered soul-lifting hymns and special birthday songs dedicated to Canon Needam. The celebrant himself joyfully danced and sang praises to God alongside the congregation.

The thanksgiving service was graced by prominent clerics, including the Archbishop of Rivers Province 2, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Monday Needom; the Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt Rev’d Macjob Mkparo; and other church leaders such as Rev’d Felix Nwiaator and Apostle Lebatam Donald Bia.

Also present were community leaders like Chief Bestman Johnmiller and notable figures such as Ambassador Marvin Yobana and Dr. Godswill Bornu.

In an emotional testimony during the service, Canon Needam recounted how God had delivered him and his family from three life-threatening attacks in the past year. He shared the harrowing experience of losing three policemen who were ambushed while responding to distress calls during these incidents. Despite these challenges, he expressed unwavering faith in God’s protection and provision.

“It has become a tradition for me to thank God whenever I see another year added to my life,” he said, adding, “God is my refuge, my rock, my fortress, and my provider. I will continue to live for Him and do His will.”

The event also featured goodwill messages from representatives of Ken Khana North District and the Kono Christian Council. Friends and well-wishers extolled Canon Needam’s contributions to journalism, community development, and his unwavering commitment to his faith. The celebration extended beyond the church premises as attendees gathered for a reception filled with camaraderie, music, and refreshments—a fitting tribute to a man whose life exemplifies service to God and humanity.