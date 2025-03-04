One Person Killed As Gangsters Battle For Supremacy

One person was reportedly shot dead at Gambia street axis of Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt over the weekend following supremacy battle between suspected cult group known as castle and blood star houses of Deg am cult groups, we learnt.

we gathered that the suspected cultists numbering over six used machete to cut their target on the neck before shooting him on the head pointblank which resulted to his death.

A resident of the area who didn’t want to mention his name told our reporter that aside from the one who was dead, he saw another suspect in his pool of blood with machete cuts running to a patent medicine store for medical help.

We also gathered that some suspected members of the Degbam gathered at the house of their fallen member and later regrouped in a street at Mile 3 Doobie to launch attack on the killers of their man but dispersed hurriedly on noticing the presence of Octopus Strike Force unit of the Nigeria police that responded to distressed calls and embarked on visibility patrols around the area. When contacted the Police PRO SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the incidence and said they are on top of the situation.