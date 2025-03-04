Rivers Monarch Sues For Peace Among Subjects

One of the prominent Traditional Rulers in Rivers State, HRH, Eze Clinton Worlu Adams Weli (JP) who is the Traditional Prime Minister of Oroesara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers state has sued for peace among his subjects and by extension the citizens of the state in view of the political development in the State especially between his two prominent subjects and political gladiators of the time, Rt Hon Martin Amaewule, the embattled RSHA Speaker and Amb. Chief Chijioke Ihunwo, the immediate past council chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA.

The monarch stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after receiving an Award of Excellence for his contributions to the society from a prominent Media Consultant in the state over the weekend in Port Harcourt.

He made it clear that whatever that is playing out in the state or in the life of an individual has been predestined by Yaweh and that nobody should blame the actors including the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for playing his/her role in the development of the state or country.

He however, appealed for calm and peaceful settlement of the situation and overall reconciliation in the interest of all.

He explained that whatever anyone is doing at any point in time is history they’re creating and that it is important to note that posterity would either remember one positively or negatively.

Eze Adams who is also the Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli Nvuike Eliozu in Obio/Akpor LGA said the two political gladiators are Oroigwe sons and that stakeholders of the area have a duty to reconcile them and other players in the interest of the state.

In another development, the monarch advised that nobody should blame or castigate the President General of the Ohanézè Ndígbo, Sen John Azuta Mbata, a prominent Ikwerre son for his action of accepting the offer.

He stated that in as much as Ikwerres (Ihuronha) have their own distinct identity, there is nothing wrong if the PG’s talent and experience is needed to strengthen the bond between the two ethnic nationalities in the overall interest of the nation.

He reasoned that the political crisis in the State was bound to happen if it is the will of Yaweh and that by one way or the other the impasse will be resolved to His glory.

On the Award of Excellence given to him in recognition of his contributions to the society, Eze Adams said he was overwhelmed and that it will motivate him to do more for his people

He equally extended his gratitude to his ancestors and stakeholders who gave him the opportunity to serve them, promising not to betray the confidence reposed in him by upholding what is right at any point in time in course of discharging his responsibilities. He also disclosed that he will ensure diligence in whatever he does so as not to have any regret for his actions later in life like some past leaders (political, religious and traditional).