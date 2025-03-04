Ogoni Dialogue Committee Pledges To Include Concerns Of Tai People Among Demands Of Ogonis To FG

As the Ogoni Dialogue Committee continues its consultations with communities in Ogoniland, Rivers State, it has assured the people of Tai that their opinions and concerns will be articulated in the effort to present a unified demand from the Ogoni people to the Federal Government.

Co-Chairman of the Committee, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey (Rtd), provided this assurance during a meeting with Tai LGA communities at the Council Secretariat in Saakpenwa on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

He emphasized that the dialogue offers Ogonis an opportunity to ensure their voices are heard, urging community members to participate actively in the process.

Archbishop Kattey announced plans for the committee to engage with all stakeholders in Ogoni, including youth and women.

He highlighted that the Federal Government has commenced the confidence-building process requested by the Ogoni delegation by signing the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Tai.

He stressed that the university has the potential to unlock significant economic opportunities for the Ogoni people, representing a beacon of hope and progress for the area.

“As we move forward, I encourage every community within Tai LGA to submit their positions on the resumption of oil activities in Ogoni.

Your voices are vital, and I assure you that all collated views will be integral to our demands as we negotiate with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This is our chance to ensure that our collective concerns are heard and addressed, so I urge you to seize this opportunity.

“Additionally, we plan to meet with critical stakeholders, including our Ogoni youth and women, in line with the Dialogue Committee’s workplan.

Your participation and insights are essential as we work together for a brighter future,” Kattey stated.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary initiative in engaging in dialogue with the Ogoni people, calling it a crucial turning point in the quest for understanding, reconciliation, and progress.

He also thanked National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for his diligent facilitation of the dialogue process.

The Co-Chair further thanked Rivers State Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara for his involvement and commitment, particularly for the prompt release of the Kira campus of the Rivers State University to enable the immediate establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology.

In his remarks, Senator Barry Mpigi, representing Rivers South East at the National Assembly, noted that the Tai people are not opposed to the resumption of oil activities in the area.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the would-be operator and the communities for smooth operations.

“The Tai people are not opposed to oil resumption, but we want to see how it will be implemented. This is why we have submitted our memorandum to you,” Mpigi stated. “If the would-be operator listens to the terms of the Tai people, we can work together.”

Mpigi also thanked the Federal Government for assenting to the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Tai, promising that the university will operate smoothly. Meanwhile, Mr. Young Kigbara, Chairman of the Community Development Committee of Korokoro Community, presented on behalf of the oil-bearing community, while other communities made submissions through the King of Tai Kingdom, HRM King Samuel Nnee.