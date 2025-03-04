Fresh LG Elections Underway, As RSIEC Unveils 2025 LG Elections Guidelines

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) is set to unveil the timetable and guidelines for the 2025 Local Government Elections.

A statement by the RSIEC’s Chairman/Chief Electoral Commissioner, Hon Justice Adolphus Enebeli (Rtd) said a general stakeholders’ meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The event will take place at RSIEC Headquarters, located at 239-243 Aba Road, Port Harcourt, starting promptly at 2:00 PM.

RSIEC in the statement emphasized the importance of stakeholders participation in the electoral process. Key stakeholders invited include leaders of registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organizations, media representatives, professional bodies, civil society groups, NGOs, community-based organizations, and members of the electorate.

The highlight of the meeting will be the formal presentation of the election timetable and guidelines, which will set the stage for the forthcoming elections. This step marks a significant milestone in preparing for credible and democratic local government elections across Rivers State, in line with the Supreme Court judgement. To ensure a smooth and timely engagement, all invited participants are urged to be seated at the RSIEC Auditorium by 2:00 PM sharp.