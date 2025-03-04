Gov Fubara Visits IAUE, Commends Acting VC For Great Achievements

History was made on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, when the Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Sir (Dr.) Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, GSSRS, visited the University for the first time on a facility tour.

The Governing Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of IAUE, Chief (Barrister) Adokiye Amiesimaka, and other Council Members, Management, Senate, staff, students, host community members, friends, and well-wishers of the University came out in large numbers to receive the August visitor.

Addressing the mammoth crowd after touring the Main Campus, the Executive Governor explained that he had come based on the request made by the Governing Council Chairman to provide additional facilities in the school.

He stressed the need for the Rivers State Government to intervene urgently in critical areas of the institution and regretted that the achievements and progress recorded by the institution in terms of infrastructural development were mainly those provided by TETFund, even though the University is under the control of the Rivers State Government.

He lauded the University’s Acting Vice Chancellor for managing the institution very well despite the lack of government presence.

The Governor automatically granted the request made for the building of new hostels for both male and female students, a new administrative block, a health center, and a sports complex.

Governor Fubara promised that his administration would do everything possible to improve the current state of the University.

The State Chief Executive, while addressing students, appealed to them to use the rare opportunity provided for them to attain sound education. He also urged them to ensure that they remain focused and achieve the purpose for which they are there.