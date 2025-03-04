Gov Fubara Approves Kira Campus Of RSU For Federal University Of Environment And Technology Take-Off

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the recently approved Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland by President Bola Tinubu, will begin operations in the Kira Campus of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Governor Fubara announced the approval when he visited the Kira Campus of RSU to assess the condition of the existing facilities and structures in Tai Local Government Area on Thursday.

Governor Fubara stated that the existing structures, recently renovated by the RSU authority and the vast land available will sufficiently serve to accommodate and ease the process of take-off of actual learning activities at the Federal University of Environment and Technology.

The Rivers State Governor was conducted round the campus by the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Okogbule Nlerum, Tai Council Chairman, Hon Matthew Dike, and former Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Barineme Fakae.

Governor Fubara explained that his visit to the Kira Campus of RSU was necessitated by the request from the Office of National Security Adviser to his Office to consider and approve the campus for the take off of the new Federal University.

The Governor said: “This is one of the campuses of the Rivers State University, and we got a request from the National Security Adviser, appealing to the State Government to release this facility for the take-off of the just approved University of Environment and Technology to Rivers people, more especially the Ogoni people because it is sited in Kira, in Ogoniland.”

Governor Fubara explained how the State Government wrote to formally inform the management of the Rivers State University that is directly in charge of the facility for updates on the condition of structures on the campus.

He said, “They have already given us a written information, but I felt it is proper for us to come and do physical assessment, and that is what we just did.

From what we are seeing, it is a well-planned place, and I strongly believe that it is suitable for the take- off of this university.”

Governor Fubara stated clearly that the property belongs to the Rivers State University, owned by the Rivers State Government, leaving it with the sole right through the university to formally release the property to the Federal Government.

He said: “And we can assure the interested parties, more especially the President who, out of his own goodwill, has approved this university, and the National Security Adviser, who requested for it, that we have released it.

After this meeting here, we will officially transmit a letter of release for the take-off of this university.”

Governor Fubara thanked all the parties who initiated the process and ensured the Federal University was eventually approved, and also commended the Rivers State University for keeping the structures in God condition as can be seen from the assessment.

He said RSU wanted to use the structures maximally, but quickly clarified that given the request from the Federal Government and the approval given, the new university can now commence learning activities.

He stated: “We are doing this because at the end of the day, what this university is going to do for us here is three major things:

It will bring development; it will increase the status of educational level of Ogoni people, more especially on this issue of environmental impact.

“We know we have a lot of problems around this axis of the region on issues of environment and all related issues, but this university is going to serve as a study group. And thirdly, it is an honour that in our own time, this noble initiative was established,” he added.