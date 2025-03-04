Obi’s Ex-Spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo Meets Atiku

Former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last election.

Okonkwo, an actor-turned-politician and once a staunch supporter of LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, shared details of the meeting on his Instagram account on Saturday.

“It’s a privilege and honour to be invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for our beloved country.

“The situation in Nigeria today requires the cooperation of every well-meaning Nigerian to ensure that our country is restored to its path of greatness,” Okonkwo wrote.

His meeting with Atiku comes months after he resigned from the Labour Party, citing Obi’s failure to build the party into a formidable political force capable of challenging the ruling class.

Okonkwo had accused Nigeria’s leadership of being dominated by “kakistocrats and kleptocrats” and stressed that a strong grassroots-based political party was necessary to wrest power from bad leaders.

“After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes for the Labour Party. I believed that Peter Obi would seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity…

However, I continued in his defence believing he would still privately bring the needed solution to LP problems, (but) to no avail,” he had said at the time of his resignation.

Despite his criticism of the LP, Okonkwo previously stated that he had no intention of joining the PDP or APC but was open to consultations with like-minded individuals to determine his next political move.

His recent meeting with Atiku has sparked speculations on social media about his political future and potential alliances. However, Okonkwo has not publicly declared any shift in political affiliation.