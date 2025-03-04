Natasha’s Hubby Warns Akpabio To Respect Wife

The Alema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan at the weekend urged the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate President to treat his wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha with the respect and dignity she truly deserves.

“My wife has confided in me about her interactions with the Senate President, whom I considered a family friend. In response, I approached the matter with the utmost maturity and responsibility, as it is my duty as a traditional leader who has immense respect for constituted authority and upholds core family values, foster peace and harmony.

I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to extend the courtesy and respect my wife deserves, while also honouring the friendship between us.”

He also urged the relevant authorities and the court to determine the fundamental issues.

In a statement in Abigborodo, Warri North Local Government, Uduaghan said they reached an understanding and agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

“Despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President.”

The Warri High Chief described the Senator Representing Kogi Central as a devoted wife.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing legal proceedings, I wish to emphasize that my wife was duly elected by her people due to the immense love, respect and confidence they have in her and she is committed to delivering quality representation to her district and the Nation at large.

She is a devoted wife and the bond we share is deep and unwavering. She has always remained truthful, even in the face of adversity.”

The statement stressed Uduaghan’s unwavering faith in his wife’s loyalty and commitment to the marriage.

“Our marriage is grounded in love, compassion and mutual respect. I would never trade her for anything as she is the greatest joy of my life.”

Uduaghan, apparently angry, said he initially resolved to refrain from commenting on the ongoing dispute between his beloved wife, Senator Natasha-Akpoti Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“Recent developments have compelled me to issue the statement.”

He pointed out that certain sentiments are being stirred up unnecessarily, distracting from the serious underlying allegations, which should concern every discerning individual with sound family values.

In a related development, the solicitors for Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have disown letter trending on social media

A legal firm, Indemnity Partners, has disowned a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from the law firm in respect of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Alema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan.

“We are solicitors for Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The legal firm in a statement signed by B C Igwilo, SAN, urges the discerning public to ignore it in its entirety. “We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents. The letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin.”