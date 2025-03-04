RSG Wades In To Alleviate Accommodation Problem At IAUE

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that there shall be an immediate intervention at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to improve and upgrade available infrastructure.

The Governor said in the coming days, construction work shall begin for an Administrative Block, Male and Female Hostels, Health Centre, and a Sports Complex.

Governor Fubara gave the approval shortly after undertaking an inspection tour of available facilities at the institution in Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Governor was conducted round the institution by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Okechukwu Onuchukwu and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka.

The Governor explained that his visit was based on a request made by the Governing Council to the State Government to intervene urgently and provide some critical infrastructure in the institution.

Governor Fubara said: “This afternoon, I can say that, from what I have seen here, the improvement recorded is very regrettable. I

t is only those ones that have been achieved through TETFUND, and it is unfortunate that as a government, we have not done much to a school that is under our control.

“I can make bold to say this afternoon from what I have seen, the way the school has also managed itself, we will immediately grant the requests of the Governing Council.

“The requests include building of new hostels for both male and female; administrative block; a new health centre; and sports complex. I think you can consider those requests all granted here and approved.”

Governor Fubara, who commended the Vice Chancellor for doing a good job by providing the required leadership, urged the entire management team to continue to ensure that the best standard is achieved.

The Governor also said: “I want to make an appeal too to the students. You have the opportunity to be here today. Make good use of this very rare opportunity.

“Don’t just pass through the school. If you are passing through the school alone, you will end up not getting anything.

Allow the school to pass through you so that when you leave, you will leave with something impactful from the school.” Governor Fubara said his administration will leave no stone unturned in doing what is needed to be done in improving the state of infrastructure and quality of learning at the institution.