Sharing Of Herbert Wigwe’s Assets Tears Family Members Apart

The controversy surrounding the estate of former Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, has taken a new turn as his sister, Joyce Wigwe, publicly accused his longtime associate, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, of attempting to “manipulate” Herbert Wigwe’s will and obstructing transparency in the legal proceedings.

Joyce has also raised suspicions of foul play regarding the circumstances leading to her brother’s tragic plane crash.

In an interview with TV360, Joyce detailed what she described as questionable actions by Aig-Imoukhuede in the handling of her brother’s estate, including an alleged lack of transparency in the reading of the will, unexplained discrepancies in legal filings, and undue influence over key family members.

Joyce Wigwe claimed that the reading of Herbert Wigwe’s will was conducted under dubious circumstances, with key family members deliberately excluded.

“It later became clear that there had been ongoing discussions about Herbert’s will, but we were only informed in September that a will existed and was going to be read,” she said. “However, my father was deliberately sent abroad by Aig Imoukhuede just before the reading.”

· According to her, their 90-year-old father, who was receiving medical treatment in Austria, was caught off guard when he received a message from Aig-Imoukhuede stating, “We’re about to read the will.” The news came as a shock, as no other family member had been informed of the will’s existence before that moment.

· Joyce alleged that her father, already in a vulnerable state, immediately contacted Herbert’s younger brother, Emeka Wigwe, who was equally surprised. When Emeka questioned Aig-Imoukhuede about why he and Joyce had been excluded from the reading, he received no clear response.

Emeka, deeming their exclusion highly irregular, refused to participate believing that the family deserved proper representation. Despite these objections, the will was read in their absence.

What she explained

Upon finally obtaining a copy of the will through legal means, Joyce said the family was alarmed by numerous irregularities.

“The will was only three pages long—an extremely unusual length for an estate of this magnitude,” she said. “It referenced a trust but failed to list any trust assets, there was no detailed breakdown of beneficiaries, and no supporting documents were attached.”

· Another troubling discovery was the existence of an 18-page version of the will filed in Florida, while only a three-page version had been submitted in Nigeria.

“Why wasn’t the full document filed in Nigeria?” Joyce questioned.

· Further investigations revealed that a legal settlement had taken place in Florida, where Betty Blanco — originally named as a personal representative — was paid millions of dollars to step aside. The family, she said, had not been informed of this payout.

· When the document was later filed in Nigeria, Blanco’s name was removed, and another individual, Uche Wigwe, their cousin, was next in line instead.

“We also discovered that the document had been filed for probate in Lagos, raising further concerns about its authenticity and completeness. It became clear that there was an attempt to manipulate the estate process without proper disclosure to the entire family.

“Upon checking the records, we found that the will was dated sometime in 2013. To determine whether it had been officially lodged, we visited the Florida court. If Herbert had intended for the will to have general applicability, especially since his primary domicile was in Nigeria, he would have filed it in Lagos. However, it wasn’t lodged there.”

Her suspicion of foul play concerning Herbert’s death

In addition to concerns over the will, Joyce raised questions about the events leading up to Herbert Wigwe’s untimely death in a helicopter crash in the U.S. earlier this year.

“We also cannot ignore how all of this started. Herbert was not a major Super Bowl fan—he was more of a polo fan. What exactly made him take that trip? Who organized it? Why was a company that had previously been deemed negligent chosen for the travel arrangements?”

· According to Joyce, Aig-Imoukhuede was responsible for organizing the trip. She demanded to know why a company with a history of safety concerns had been selected, hinting at potential negligence or undisclosed motives.

“We understand that Aig ihmoukede was responsible for organizing the trip. Why did he select a company that had already been flagged for negligence?”

· One of the most contentious aspects of the dispute is the guardianship of Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi. Joyce expressed deep concerns about the decision to entrust the management of the estate to a 25-year-old, arguing that such a role requires significant legal and financial expertise.

Joyce further stated that Tochi needed permission to even speak to family members and asked why Aig-Imoukhuede, if he genuinely cared about the children, would prevent them from receiving the best possible advice and support.

What people are saying

Following Dr. Joyce Wigwe’s revelations, the interview sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding Herbert Wigwe’s estate and the guardianship of his children. Social media users expressed deep concerns over the alleged exclusion of immediate family members from critical proceedings and raised suspicions about the role of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede in managing the late banker’s affairs.

· A user identified as @Uchekc remarked on what he perceived as manipulation, particularly regarding Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi:

“The Tochi of a girl is being manipulated against her family members. This interview is mind-blowing, and without even listening to it, I already knew something was fishy. Why are the minors being kept away from their immediate relatives? How could Aig go to Isiokpo without paying homage to Herbert’s parents? What are they hiding or trying to hide from his parents and siblings?”

· Another commenter, @judeumeh5390, echoed similar concerns, arguing that the Wigwe family, rather than external parties, should be entrusted with the management of Herbert Wigwe’s legacy:

“This woman and her parents are absolutely right. The family is more than capable of handling this situation better than any friend or outsider.

This is purely a family matter, and as Herbert’s father, his rights should be respected. No one knows if he has been offering guidance all along, but it seems the advice is being ignored. Unfortunately, many wolves disguise themselves as sheep, and only time will reveal their true nature. Friends can betray even when someone is alive—what more when they are gone? Transparency is needed in this case.”

· Dr. Joyce Wigwe’s advocacy also found support from @drtrishmd, who commended her for speaking out:

“Thank you for shedding light on this issue. It has been a truly difficult experience, but Dr. Joyce has handled herself remarkably well. She is asking the right questions and should naturally be on the same side as her niece. However, the other side has strategically turned her into a pawn. May truth prevail.”

· Meanwhile, @Bori-e4t questioned the apparent shift in Tochi’s relationship with her grandparents, implying that external influences may be at play:

“Why would a child suddenly turn away from her grandparents? The way Aig is handling this situation is highly suspicious.”

Some context

The family initially requested that legal proceedings surrounding the estate remain private to protect the children from public scrutiny. However, their request was denied, with the opposing party insisting on making the proceedings public.

Joyce Wigwe insists that the family is not trying to take anything from Tochi but merely wants transparency and accountability. She argues that, given the scale of Herbert Wigwe’s estate and the financial complexities involved, a more structured and informed approach is necessary to protect the best interests of his children.

What we know

Earlier reports suggested that Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, the father of the late Herbert Wigwe, had become embroiled in a legal battle over a share of his son’s estate.

It was alleged that he had filed a caveat at the Probate Registry, seeking to challenge the distribution of Herbert’s wealth, which had been exclusively designated for his children.

However, this recent interview by Joyce Wigwe strongly refuted these claims, stating that her father’s priority has always been to ensure fairness and transparency in handling Herbert’s estate.

In light of these unfolding events, former Access Bank CEO Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede—who has been accused of tampering with Herbert’s will and withholding vital information from the family—is yet to release an official statement addressing the allegations.

Backstory

Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, at 57 years old. The fatal accident occurred near Halloran Springs, California, killing him, his wife, Chizoba, their son, Chizi, and business associate, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). The helicopter, identified as an Airbus EC130, was en route from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed under mysterious circumstances. Reports initially suggested that the poor weather conditions and pilot error might have contributed to the crash.