Driver, Occupants Still Missing In Bonny Autocrash

A ghastly motor accident happened in Bonny Island, Rivers State, Sunday night, leaving a grey Lexus saloon car wrecked against the perimeter fence of the Bonny Ultra-Modern Market with no trace of the driver or passengers.

Eyewitnesses report that the vehicle, seemingly at high speed, veered off its lane, crossed the opposite side of the road, and slammed violently into the reinforced concrete fence, causing significant structural damage.

The force of impact triggered the airbags, yet when bystanders arrived, the car was empty, sparking mystery over the fate of its occupants.

At the time of reporting, it was unclear whether emergency responders had been alerted.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, the occupants’ whereabouts, and any possible foul play.

Meanwhile, traders and passersby gathered at the scene, speculating about the incident.

Traffic remained unaffected, but no security officials were on-site to manage the situation. Further updates will follow as new details emerge.