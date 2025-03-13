Abducted Isaka 12 Released In Bonny

The 12 persons kidnapped near Isaka Community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State have been released.

Though details of the release are still sketchy at the moment, Kristina Reports reliably learnt from knowledgeable sources that the 12 persons comprising five women and seven men were transported to Bonny Island early morning of Friday, February 28, 2025, .

Kristina Reports further learnt that the released abductees were currently undergoing medical evaluation at an undisclosed medical facility in Bonny Rivers State.

Furthermore, Kristina Reports also learnt that families of the abductees are in joyous mood at the moment. Some residents of Bonny Island, who spoke to Kristina Reports on the issue, though anonymously, are advocating for home-grown solutions to curbing insecurity on the waterways in Bonny Local Government Area and its environs.