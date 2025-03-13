Leaders Of Supreme Council For SIM Worldwide Defend Gov. Fubara Amid Political Turmoil

Key leaders of the Supreme Council for SIM Worldwide have voiced their strong support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid calls for his resignation and potential impeachment due to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Addressing a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ambassador Senibo Joshua Fubara and Mr. Esezi Obilor Rukani, convener and leader of the group respectively described such calls as misplaced and ill-motivated.

Ambassador Fubara characterized Governor Fubara as a “wonderful man, a peace-loving and friendly governor, and a man of the people.”

He expressed concern over the calls for impeachment, stating, “For somebody to call for his resignation or impeachment becomes something that could cause headache to the peace-loving people of Rivers State.”

He highlighted the governor’s accomplishments, including the promotion of civil servants who had been overlooked for decades and significant infrastructure projects like the construction of roads, particularly the ongoing ring road around Rivers State.

Fubara urged for unity among political factions, stating, “The fighting should be enough by now.

The disagreement should be over. This state has to move forward.”

He dismissed the notion of resignation or impeachment as unfounded and called for the various groups to close ranks and work collaboratively for the betterment of the state.

Echoing these sentiments, Esezi Rukani emphasized the governor’s peaceful approach and dedication to governance.

“The simple nature of the governor should not be taken for granted,” he remarked, noting that if the governor had adopted a more confrontational style, the state would be in turmoil. Rukani praised the governor’s efforts to foster dialogue, referencing his recent invitation to the House of Assembly to discuss pathways for progress.

Rukani also criticized those calling for the governor’s resignation, stating, “Why should anybody just wake up and say anything without backing it up with enough reason?”

He reaffirmed the council’s unwavering support for Governor Fubara, insisting that he is well-prepared to continue his term and achieve further advancements for Rivers State.

Both leaders concluded their statements by urging the public and political actors to acknowledge the governor’s achievements and to focus on constructive governance rather than divisive rhetoric.

“What we should be talking about is to pass a vote of confidence on him,” Rukani said, emphasizing the need for unity and support in moving the state forward. As the political tensions simmer, the Supreme Council for SIM Worldwide stands firm in its backing of Governor Fubara, advocating for stability and progress in Rivers State.