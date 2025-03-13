RUMTA Chairman Appeals For Fair Shop Allocation In Rumuwoji Market

The Chairman of the Rumuwoji Ultra-Modern Market Traders Association (RUMTA), Hon. Chief God’spower Omunakwe Wobo, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and top government officials to engage directly with market traders regarding the allocation of shops in the Rumuwoji phase 2 market.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Wobo criticized the current allocation process led by Princess George, arguing that it excludes rightful landowners and fails to represent the interests of the traders.

He expressed concern over the committee’s alleged demand for legal fees from traders before allotment, questioning Princess George’s qualifications to lead the process.

Wobo emphasized the need for transparency and proper identification of shop owners, suggesting the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) and official ledgers to ensure fair distribution.

He lamented that the allocation committee has not been communicating effectively with market leaders about the allotment process, which has led to confusion and frustration among traders.

“We will follow due process on this issue and not take laws into our hands,” he stated, reaffirming the community’s commitment to lawful resolution.

Senior members of RUMTA echoed Wobo’s concerns, highlighting the lack of awareness among traders regarding the committee’s methods and the absence of official announcements from the government about the allocation changes.

Comrade Stanley Alia noted that the process is fraught with confusion and urged the government to consult traders for a more inclusive approach. Despite the challenges, Wobo called for unity within the Rumuwoji community and expressed support for Governor Fubara’s administration.