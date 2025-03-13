Eleme Communities Appeal To Ogoni Dialogue Committee To Include Years of Neglect

As the Ogoni Dialogue Committee continues its town hall meetings across communities in Ogoniland, the people of Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State have urged the committee to address the years of neglect caused by oil exploration and exploitation on their land.

In his address at the town hall meeting held by the Ogoni Dialogue Committee on Saturday, March 8, 2025, the Oneh-Eeh Eleme, the King of Eleme Kingdom, HRM King Philip Osaro Obele, emphasized that Eleme has long suffered despite hosting several multinational companies.

He called on the committee to consider the community’s grievances, which have been detailed in a memorandum submitted to them.

“Eleme has watched helplessly as our natural resources are extracted by multinational companies, leaving us with massive unemployment, social degradation, abject poverty, and environmental pollution from industrial noise and reckless oil exploitation.

The situation in Eleme is deplorable and requires urgent attention,” he stated.

King Obele urged the dialogue committee to take their concerns seriously, assuring that the people of Eleme would present their issues through the memorandum submitted during the meeting.

“Therefore, our dialogue committee, the people of Eleme will present their problems to you today, articulating our needs to ensure that Eleme’s voice is heard and addressed, as we have suffered immensely,” he added.

He also called for unity among the Ogoni people to ensure the success of the dialogue process. “I want to reiterate that Eleme people should see themselves as part of the greater Ogoni community. Together, we can work towards solutions that benefit us all,” King Obele said.

In his remarks, Co-Chairman of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey (Rtd), commended the Eleme community for their peaceful engagement throughout the town hall meetings.

He noted that the dialogue process has opened avenues for healing and reconciliation after years of neglect and marginalization, urging the community to seize this opportunity to present their demands to the Federal Government.

“To the people of Eleme, I express my deepest gratitude for your commitment to dialogue. This Town Hall Meeting is a crucial part of our grassroots consultations regarding the resumption of oil activities in Ogoni.

This is a moment of opportunity, and I encourage every community to share their memoranda.

These contributions will form the foundation of our negotiations, allowing us to address the years of neglect and the environmental damage highlighted in the UNEP report on Ogoni,” Archbishop Kattey stated.

He informed the Eleme communities that the Federal Government has begun implementing the confidence-building measures requested by the Ogoni delegation, including the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to improving the fortunes of the Ogoni people.

Archbishop Kattey extended his appreciation to National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Rivers State Government for their support of the dialogue committee. “I thank our President for initiating this dialogue process, paving the way for healing and reconciliation.

The establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology is a testament to this commitment—a promise of a brighter future for our children and communities,” he said.

A youth leader, Noble Obari Nwolu, commended the dialogue committee for their efforts and expressed optimism that all viewpoints would be fairly considered.

He emphasized the Eleme people’s support for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland and encouraged local youth to prepare to benefit from upcoming exploration activities. “We all share the same desire for oil resumption. We can not let oil remain in the ground while we face hunger. The Federal Government’s approach this time seems different, and we believe it will benefit the people of Ogoni,” he stated. “Youth in Eleme should seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and prepare for meaningful engagement once oil activities resume.”