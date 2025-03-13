Metro

Security Team Arrests Kidnap Suspect

Combined security team and leaders of Okuru-Ama community in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have confirmed the successful rescue of a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Eleme and brought into the community.

The swift response of local security personnel led to the apprehension of the suspect and the safe recovery of the victim.

In an official statement, the Chairman of the Okuru-Ama Community Development Committee (CDC), Rowland Ibiewari, commended the prompt action of the security team and the cooperation of residents in uncovering the criminal act.

“After receiving information about the kidnapping, our security team immediately launched an investigation, conducting thorough searches and interviews,” Rowland stated.

“We were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, who has now been handed over to the Nigerian Police.”

He assured the community that security remains a top priority and that decisive actions will always be taken to prevent such incidents.

“I want to thank everyone who provided information and support during this operation. Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial to maintaining our safety,” he added. Residents of Okuru-Ama have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

