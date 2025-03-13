Gov Fubara Assures Residents Of Adequate Response To Fire Outbreaks

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the Borokiri Fire Service Sub-Station in the Old Port Harcourt Township will serve as a local-level fire disaster management resource centre to provide quick response to emergencies and ensure protection of lives, property, and the environment from fire disasters.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while inaugurating the Rivers State Fire Service, Borokiri Sub-Station in the Old Port Harcourt Township in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

The Governor stated that fire service stations are essential components of critical services that must be provided by any government for its people as proof of commitment to their safety.

Governor Fubara maintained that the inauguaration of the station, therefore, aligns with what government must do without fun-fare because discharging statutory responsibility to the citizenry is not anything to advertise.

He said: “The purpose of government is to provide services. The purpose of government is to protect lives and property. So, while we are doing those things that we are elected for, and we now start showcasing it, sometimes, it doesn’t make any sense.

But, that is what the business has really turned into, which is, whatever you are doing now, you have to showcase so that they will know that you are really working.”

Governor Fubara also said: “Some persons will commission borehole, some will commission all sorts of things, and they do adverts for it. But for us, we have chosen to showcase to the world vital and most needed items of service as a government.

What we are showcasing here today is one of the essentials of governance. Fire service station is a very important component in every system.”

Governor Fubara explained that some days ago, he unveiled the modernised and remodelled Headquarters of the Rivers State Fire Service to signal the restorable of stable and regular response to fire disasters across the State.

He said, three days after, he has returned to show to the world a similar word of revitalisation that has been achieved on the Borokiri Sub-Station that will end years of absence of such services available to the residents in that part of the township.

Governor Fubara stated: “Borokiri is a section of the Town, one of the densely populated areas of Port Harcourt City. The essence of rehabilitating this Fire Service Station is to cater to the huge population that is living here.

“We had cases of fire outbreak, from time to time, and we have never adequately responded to them. I strongly believe that after this minute, whatever that would happen, provided it is within the power and jurisdiction of this station, it would be combated adequately.”

Governor Fubara expressed delight over what has been achieved and made available to the people, who are also grateful, and appreciated it with gratitude, exemplified with the joy and excitement on their faces, stressing that this is the reason why his administration will remain resolute, and continue to work to better the lives of all residents in the State.

Performing the inauguaration, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, said the project reflects purposeful leadership that has prioritised the wellbeing of the people because they will get assistance to tackling fire incidences when it occurs.

He pointed to the massive rehabilitation work that has been achieved on the long abandoned fire station, which now offers the assurance of more jobs created to engage willing youths to work, adding: “Your Excellency,

I was Secretary to the Government in this State, this fire station existed then. I must confess that what I am seeing today is a state-of-the-art fire station. Thank you for your care and for your love.

“This is also an opportunity to expand the possibility of work for our people. When there are instruments to work with, you need people to use them and drive these vehicles to fight the fires.

I am sure that our Governor will use this, as a point of reference, to ensure that we have employment within the system that gives our youths something to do.”

Dr Sekibo also said that Governor Fubara carries the collective hope and vision of all Rivers people who are resolute and determined to continue to support him, saying that this is the more reason why President Bola Tinubu should also support Governor Fubara who, as an ally, has continued to work for the success of his administration.

Dr Sekibo also said that, for the first time in 24 years, the Ijaw Nation, which is domiciled in more than 8 local governments of Rivers State, now have the opportunity of governing the State and enjoys massive support of the people.

So far, he noted, the leadership provided by Governor Fubara has been tested in the bold decisions that he has taken to steer the progress of Rivers people, emphasising:

“The work our Governor has done in this State in the short time he has been Governor, shows that he prioritizes our interest, and indeed, cares for the unity of this nation.

“This Governor, at a time when our funds are seized, he made sure that there was no problem in this State.

He made sure that essential services continued, he didn’t try to create problems for the Federal Government.”

He pointed to how Rivers people have always supported the government at the centre and have not ceased, adding that under the leadership of Governor Fubara, Rivers people are still and will continue to support the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

He explained: “Mr President, the dear President of Nigeria, our own President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we, the Rivers people, have always supported the government at the centre.

We have always worked with the government at the centre. This Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has convinced Rivers people that they must stand with their President, and so, we stand with you.

“There might be persons telling you stories, especially when they see people like me, who was a core Atiku man. They will say, don’t you see, it is Atiku people that are with the Governor.

There are also Atiku people that are with them there in Abuja. But, the Governor has convinced us that the place to be is to be with our President.

So, Mr President, we stand with you. We stand with you because that is the right thing to do. The election delivered you as our President, and so, we stand with you. The election also delivered our Governor, our son, and we stand with him.”

Dr Sekibo advised Rivers people, who felt demoralised by the Supreme Court judgment, to brace up and give unalloyed support to Governor Fubara, who has assured of obeying the ruling to the latter. In his speech, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Samuel Anya, said the Rivers State Fire Service, Borokiri Sub-Station was abandoned for years, but quickly added that Governor Fubara has rehabilitated the structures, provided necessary materials, equipment and fire trucks to serve the people better, and guarantee their safety.