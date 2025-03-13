We Support Tinubu Because Of Fubara – Sekibo

A former Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo, has disclosed that he and other leaders abandoned former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Sekibo, known as a strong Atiku man, told the audience in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 6, 2025, when he said that Gov Fubara was able to convince them to leave Atiku for Tinubu.

Speaking as a Special Guest of Honour before inaugurating the Borokiri Fire Service Station rehabilitated by Gov. Fubara, Sekibo appealed to President Tinubu not to listen to persons telling him that the Rivers State Governor is surrounded by Atiku’s loyalists.

Sending his message to President Tinubu, he said: “Mr President, our own President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lend me your ears. We, the Rivers people, have always supported the government at the center. We have always worked with the government at the center.

“This governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has convinced Rivers people that they must stand with their President and we do stand with you. There might be persons telling you stories, especially when they see people like me, who were core Atiku men, they will say, ‘don’t you see it is Atiku people that are with the governor’.

“There are also Atiku people that are with them there in Abuja. But the governor has convinced us that the place to be is with our President and Mr. President we stand with you. We stand with you because that is the right thing to do.

“The elections delivered you as our President and so we stand with you. The elections delivered this governor, our son, for the first time in 24 years the Ijaw nation in more than eight local government areas of Rivers State have an opportunity of having one of their own as the governor of this state. We stand with him, we have no choice”.

Abiye said Gov. Fubara through his work in Rivers State had shown that he prioritised the interest of the people and the unity of the country.

He said at a time when the state’s funds were seized, he made sure that there was no problem in Rivers State; kept essential services active and worked tirelessly to avoid creating any problem for the federal government.

Dr. Sekibo called on Tinubu to support the governor describing Gov. Fubara as an ally of the President.

“Standing by and working with Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the right thing to do and I urge you Mr. President to stand with Siminalayi Fubara. My dear people as we urge our President and the Federal Government to stand with our son, we all have a duty to rally round him and stand with him, no matter what happens”, he said.

Abiye said he was aware that the Supreme Court’s judgement demoralized the people but he assured that as law-abiding citizens, the governor had assured them that he will implement the ruling to sustain the peace in Rivers State.

He said he is honoured that the governor chose him to inaugurate the rehabilitated Borokiri Fire Station, describing the project as a reflection of purposeful leadership and an indication that the governor prioritised the wellbeing and interest of Rivers people.

“I was Secretary to the State Government in this State, this Fire Service Station existed, I must confess that what I am seeing today is a state-of-the-art modern Fire Service Station. Thank you for your care and love. This is also an opportunity to expand the possibilities of work for our people.

While vowing that no matter the situation they will continue to support the governor, he recalled that when the second term ambition of former Governor Nyesom Wike was threatened, they rallied around him and confronted the military.

“When the second term of your immediate predecessor was threatened, we the Rivers people especially in Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas came out to dare the military. Our women went naked to dare the military and made sure that results were not changed. My governor go and sleep because for you, we will do more”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Siminalayi Fubara said the purpose of government was to provide services to the people and protect lives and property.

“So, when we are doing those things that we are elected to do and we start showcasing it sometimes it doesn’t make any sense.

But you have to show the world what you are doing so that they will know that you are working. Some will commission borehole and advertise it. But for us we have chosen to showcase to the world vital and most needed item of service”, he said.

Describing Fire Service Station as a very important component in every system, Gov. Fubara recalled that some days ago, his government unveiled the new headquarters of the station and chose to rehabilitate the station in Borokiri because the area is densely populated.

He said: “The essence of rehabilitating this fire service station here is to cater for the huge population that are living here. We had cases of fire from time to time and we have never adequately responded to it.

“I strongly believe that after this commissioning whatever incidence that will occur provided it is within the power of this Fire Service Station it will be adequately combated.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Samuel Anya commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for refurbishing the Borokiri Fire Service Station after it was abandoned for a long while, adding that besides the rehabilitation, the governor also procured trucks, and accommodation to enhance effective disaster management. On his part, the Head of Local Government Area Administration in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon. Clifford N. Paul thanked the governor for putting the people first in line with his Rivers First mantra which enabled him to rehabilitate the Fire Service Station for the benefit of the people.