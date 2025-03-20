Rivers State Police Command Refutes Alleged Burning Of Wike’s House

The Rivers State Police Command says its attention has been drawn to a misleading and malicious report circulating on various online media platforms, falsely claiming that riots have erupted in Rivers State, leading to the burning of the residence of the former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, along with other acts of violence.

The Command categorically stated that this report is entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to incite unrest and spread fear among law-abiding residents.

There is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state.

The general public is urged to disregard these unfounded claims, which are clearly intended to cause panic and destabilize the relative peace and security enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State.

Furthermore, the Police Command warnd those responsible for spreading such incendiary falsehoods to desist from engaging in activities capable of inciting public disorder.

The full weight of the law will be brought to bear on individuals or groups found guilty of spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt the peace in any form.

The Rivers State Police Command assured that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

We urge members of the public to rely on credible sources for information and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. Citizens should remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear.