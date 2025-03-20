FUPRE Confers Honorary Doctor Of Engineering On Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs

Prominent Nigerian business leader and philanthropist, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in recognition of her contributions to the country’s energy sector. She also received the 2024 Independent Newspaper Award for Philanthropist of the Year on the same day at the Independent Awards 2024 event held at the Eko Hotel.

Dr Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman/Chief Executive of Moni Pulo Limited, a pioneer indigenous oil exploration and production company, was honoured during the university’s 4th Convocation Ceremony and Awards, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and academia.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Lulu-Briggs expressed gratitude for the honour. Congratulating the graduating classes, she stated that, “The oil and gas industry is evolving, and belongs to those who dare to think differently, adapt to change, and uphold ethical standards. I have a word for you: Dream boldly, remain steadfast, and never underestimate the power of your contributions to shaping a more prosperous and sustainable Nigeria. The future does not belong to those who wait—it belongs to those who create.”

Dr Lulu-Briggs reflected on the significance of receiving this recognition in the Niger Delta, a region central to Nigeria’s oil and gas economy and one she calls home. She paid tribute to her late husband, High Chief Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the visionary founder of Moni Pulo Limited, whose pioneering efforts laid a solid foundation for a sustainable oil company in Moni Pulo Limited. “He believed in a Nigeria where we would not merely extract resources but harness them responsibly- uplifting communities, empowering people, and safeguarding the environment. By the grace of God, that vision has flourished through Moni Pulo’s operations.”

Noting that, “True leadership is not measured by what we build for ourselves, but by what we build for others,” she highlighted Moni Pulo’s continued dedication to corporate social responsibility, particularly in health, education, and environmental sustainability. The company’s participatory approach was adopted as a model in the Petroleum Industry Act 2021’s Host Community Development Trusts. Its Abana Host Community Development Trust—the first of its kind by an indigenous oil operator- is currently implementing projects worth over N550 million, including health centres, solar-powered water projects, and schools across 12 villages in its host communities.

As part of Moni Pulo’s commitment to innovation in education, Dr Lulu-Briggs announced the company’s sponsorship of a smart classroom at FUPRE, “On behalf of our board, I am pleased to announce that Moni Pulo Limited will sponsor, in this institution, a solar powered, smart learning environment which will leverage technology to enhance engagement and understanding of complex engineering concepts.” Saluting her colleagues, she said, “To the incredible team at Moni Pulo, this recognition is as much yours as it is mine.” She concluded by expressing appreciation to her family, friends, and her King, His Imperial Majesty Sir Eze Kelvin Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, for their unwavering support.