Breaking Barriers: Meet Precious, The Woman Redefining Keke Driving In Port Harcourt

In a male-dominated industry like commercial tricycle driving, popularly called Keke, Miss Precious Odinakachukwu Jonathan, a 32-year-old from Mbaitoli, Imo State, is challenging societal norms and proving that women can thrive in spaces traditionally reserved for men.

Precious, who has been driving a Keke for a year, shared her inspiring journey during an interview with National Network’s Editor, Ken Asinobi.

Despite societal pressures that often dictate women’s roles, she believes firmly that “what a man can do, a woman can do even better.”

Facing economic hardships and realizing her income as a hairdresser was insufficient, Precious decided to venture into Keke driving with encouragement from her dear friend Favor, herself also a Keke driver.

Learning the ropes was not without challenges. From navigating the streets to dealing with occasional provocations from passengers, Precious has shown resilience and determination.

She remains undeterred by stereotypes or the physical demands of the job. “I have no regrets driving Keke. It gives me happiness every day,” she said.

Precious dreams of furthering her education and expanding her opportunities beyond tricycle driving. Her story is a testament to the growing number of Nigerian women defying gender norms in public transport, taking on breadwinner roles, and inspiring others to pursue unconventional paths.