Rivers Sole Administrator Appoints New Secretary To State Government, Acting Head Of Service

…As Dr. George Nwaeke Resigns

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) CFR, the Administrator of Rivers State, has to announced the appointment of Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG). His appointment according to the Sole Administrator followed careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience, and performance during rigorous selection process.

“Professor Worika’s distinguished career spans academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him uniquely qualified to support the Administrator in the onerous task of achieving Mr President’s mandate. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, from Okirika, Rivers State, is a globally recognized scholar, legal expert, and administrator with a proven track record in public service and institutional leadership. He holds a Ph.D. in International Environmental and Comparative Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, and has served in prestigious roles across academia, international organizations, and government advisory capacities.

“Currently the Director of the Centre for Advanced Law Research at Rivers State University, Professor Worika has previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt, where he played a pivotal role in curriculum development, accreditation processes, and fostering collaborations between the university and public institutions.

His leadership in academia has been marked by a commitment to excellence, ethical governance, and the advancement of legal education in Nigeria.

“Beyond academia, Professor Worika has made significant contributions to public policy and international governance. As Senior Legal Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, he provided expert counsel to member nations on natural resource management, energy policy, and regulatory reforms. His tenure as General Legal Counsel for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna further solidified his reputation as a strategic thinker, where he advised on complex international agreements, litigation, and energy diplomacy.

“His consultancy work for governments, including Namibia, Malawi, and Guyana, underscores his ability to design and implement legal and policy frameworks that promote sustainable development and good governance. Notably, he has contributed to drafting key legislation, negotiating multilateral agreements, and strengthening institutional capacities in the energy and natural resources sectors.

A” recipient of the OPEC Secretariat Award for Distinguished Service and honored by the Ogu Council of Chiefs in Rivers State, Professor Worika combines intellectual rigor with a deep understanding of public administration. His expertise in policy formulation, conflict resolution, and intergovernmental relations will be invaluable in ensuring stability, efficiency, and transparency in the Administration”.

Dr Mrs Iyingi Brown, Permanent Secretary Welfare, Office of the Head of Service has also been appointed in acting capacity until a new Head of Service is appointed. This is sequel to the resignation of the State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke.

In a statement, the Sole Administrator expressed sadness for the resignation of Dr, Nwaeke. The Administrator appreciated the immense contributions of Dr, Nwaeke in the short period he served and wished him well in his future endeavors.