Press Statement By Simplicity Movement, Delivered By High Chief, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, National Leader, Simplicity Movement

We, the leadership and members of Simplicity Movement, a sociopolitical group with strong presence across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, warmly welcome the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.).

We are sure that you were carefully selected by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, because of your pedigree and track record as a seasoned military administrator. Entrusted with the critical mandate to restore peace, law, and order in Rivers State—an assignment the President deemed necessary under the current circumstances—we urge you, Your Excellency, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.), to carry out this responsibility with utmost sincerity and fairness for the collective good of Rivers State.

Just as you assured in your inaugural address to the state, that you are not in the state as a partisan actor or political competitor, but as a stabilizing force to restore governance and order, we appeal that you make this solemn promise your guiding principle in the governance of our state within the period of your stay in office.

The good part is that upon your arrival, you witnessed firsthand the situation in Rivers State and confirmed that the state is peaceful.

This contradicts the false narrative peddled by the enemies of our state, which led to the declaration of the state of emergency—an action clearly aimed at removing the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, at all costs.

We have noticed a worrisome trend on various media outlets and social media platforms where certain blogger notorious for blackmailing people to gain social media following have been paid to carry out a viral smear campaign against Rivers State, falsely insinuating that there is bloodshed and killings in the state.

We condemn this falsehood in the strongest terms. Rivers State remains peaceful, even amid political misunderstandings.

We urge the general public to disregard the rumors being spread by this ex-convict, who is either paid or merely out on revenge against the State for being jailed at the Port Harcourt Maximum Prison for Defamation of Character.

Furthermore, we warn anyone or any group planning to incite chaos in the state to justify extending the State of Emergency beyond the six-month period to desist immediately.

The truth remains: Rivers State is peaceful. There is no crisis, no violence, and no lawlessness anywhere. Residents are going about their lawful businesses hitch-free.

Moving Forward, we want to state unequivocally that Mr. President was unfair to Governor Fubara or may not have been properly briefed before accusing him of demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and making no effort to rebuild it.

This claim is false and was merely foisted to justify the declaration of a state of emergency. As the Sole Administrator has now confirmed for himself, Governor Siminalayi Fubara was already constructing a befitting and modern State Assembly Complex, which according to the Chairman of the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, was a response to reveral calls for better facility. And is over 80% complete before the declaration of State of Emergency.

Work was progressing at a steady pace before the sudden imposition of the state of emergency. The assertion that the governor abandoned the Assembly Complex reconstruction is misleading and should be corrected.

Furthermore, while the state of emergency presents significant challenges, it also offers an opportunity—much like a patient in critical condition receiving urgent medical attention. We urge you to approach this task with a sense of urgency and dedication, prioritizing the welfare of the people, sustaining the economy, and revitalizing key aspects of the state’s institutions that have been greatly impacted by the recent political crisis.

Recognizing that governance is a continuum, we strongly advocate for the continuation of ongoing projects across the state, which were thoughtfully initiated by the suspended administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara. These projects are critical to the overall development and well-being of the people of Rivers State. Suspending them would not only waste public resources but also undermine the collective progress and investment of the people.

While the declaration of a state of emergency is a bitter pill to swallow, nonetheless, we are ready to support the Sole Administrator to deliver good governance to Rivers people.

However, our support is hinged on the hope that democracy returns to the state as soon as possible, and must not be sidelined for long.

Rivers State must not be ruled indefinitely outside the constitution.

We call on stakeholders, political actors and well meaning citizens of the state to desist from further heating up the polity, let’s de-escalate tensions and work toward restoring democracy and the rule of law in the state.

Our Position on the Unconstitutional Suspension of Governor Fubara

While we do not agree with the manner in which this political impasse between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on one side, and His Excellency, Sir Siminialayi Fubara has been handled by President Tinubu, as law-abiding citizens, we cannot rebel against his authority, as we take cognisance of the fact that the bulk stops on his table.

We however, strongly condemn and reject the unconstitutional suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Ordu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution gives the President the power to declare a state of emergency, but it does not give him the power to suspend an elected governor. This action is a clear abuse of power, a threat to democracy, and a dangerous precedent.

The people of Rivers State elected Governor Fubara, and any attempt to remove him must be done through constitutional means.

We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to reject this attack on democracy and demand that the President in his wisdom reverse the declaration, which is against the provisions of our constitution which he swore to uphold.

Governor Siminialayi Fubara was unfairly treated. President Tinubu ought to have also sanctioned the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike who has featured prominently and actively in this whole political chaos in the state, for the sake of fairness and equity.

Call for Investigation into Recent Explosions at Oil and Gas Installations in Rivers State

We use this medium to express our deepest concern over the recent purported explosions at oil and gas installations across Rivers State. While the truth has emerged from the operators of the Trans Niger pipeline at Bodo community proves that there was no such explosion in their facility, these incidents pose serious threats to lives, the environment, and the economic stability of our state.

It has also come to our knowledge that these purported explosions are being deliberately masterminded by the enemies of our state to create a false narrative of anarchy, thereby justifying an extension of the state of emergency beyond the prescribed six months. This calculated act of sabotage must not be allowed to succeed.

We call on the Sole Administrator, His Excellency, Ibok-Ete Ibas, and relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of these purported explosions. If found to be acts of sabotage, the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice to face the full weight of the law.

We also recall that, in a proactive effort to safeguard the state’s economic assets, Governor Siminialayi Fubara handed over a surveillance helicopter to the Nigerian Airforce to enhance security, boost surveillance, and ensure steady growth in oil production.

The donation of the AgustaWestland (AW) 139 helicopter is a clear demonstration of the governor’s commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of national economic assets. It beats our imagination that despite such bold effort made by Governor Fubara, the President in his declaration speech said the governor did nothing to discourage those involved in the destruction of pipelines.

How best can a government provide security and deter crime if not through the provision of adequate equipment for the security agencies to execute their tasks? While we leave this question to the presidency, we must emphasize that this momentum must be maintained to protect our oil and gas infrastructure from any attacks and prevent any disruption to our state’s economic progress.

Furthermore, we strongly advise Rivers youths and any individuals involved in economic sabotage—such as the destruction of oil and gas installations—to desist immediately and embrace lawful means of livelihood. Such criminal acts not only devastate our environment and aquatic life but also hinder socioeconomic progress, set our state backward, and drive away potential investors.

It is imperative that all stakeholders work together to safeguard our critical infrastructure and ensure the sustainable development of Rivers State.

Our Stance Against Purported Appointment of Sole Administrator of Local Government Areas in the State.

We have received credible reports of ongoing plans to appoint Sole Administrators in the Local Government Areas of Rivers State. We strongly condemn this unconstitutional move, as it directly negates the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Supreme Court has already voided the appointment of Caretaker Committees or any other unelected bodies, regardless of the name they are given. While the law does not encourage governance vacuums, Governor Fubara, in adherence to the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the local government elections, lawfully instructed the Heads of Civil Service in the Local Government Areas to continue the administrative functions of their respective councils.

Any attempt to override the Supreme Court ruling by appointing Sole Administrators will only escalate the political crisis in the state. Such a move will be perceived as a desperate ploy by the FCT Minister and his allies to hijack the local government system through unconstitutional means, and it must be rejected by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Our Commitment to Governor Fubara and Rivers People

The Simplicity Movement stands firm with Governor Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that, in no distant time, the President will realize that he was misinformed about the real situation in Rivers State and return the state into constitutional democracy.

We remain committed to peace, justice, and the rights of Rivers people, and we believe that Rivers State will surmount this challenge and normalcy shall return soonest.

Signed,

High Chief, Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich, National Leader, Simplicity Movement.