Registered Voters Head To Court Over Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

Reactions over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State are far from abating, as a lawyer has dragged President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other top officials to court.

Daniel Wariboko, representing himself and other registered voters in Rivers State, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the legality of the emergency proclamation made on March 18, 2025.

Wariboko contends that the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature violates constitutional provisions and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He seeks declarations nullifying the emergency measures and restoring Rivers State’s elected officials.

The case underscores growing tensions surrounding Tinubu’s decision to intervene in the state’s political crisis.

The defendants include President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, the National Assembly, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi.

The plaintiff argues that the declaration violates Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He seeks court declarations nullifying the emergency proclamation and reinstating Rivers State’s elected officials.

Additionally, he is requesting injunctions to prevent similar actions in the future. The case raises critical constitutional questions about presidential powers to suspend elected officials and appoint sole administrators during emergencies.