Metro

National Network Woman Editor Bags Disability Accessibility Award

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 36 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The woman editor of National Network Newspaper, Dr Ngozi Anosike  has been given Disability Accessibility Award  by Faecare Foundation.

Presenting the award, the Executive Director of Faecare Foundation, Amb. Freky Andrew-Essien said it was in recognition of all her efforts in advancing the rights of Persons with Disabilities, especially in Rivers State.

She noted that Dr Anosike who was honoured alongside other Accessibility Champions has through her medium National Network Newspaper  contributed  significantly to the awareness of disability rights and accessibility in Rivers State.

The Executive Director of Faecare Foundation explained that her ability to amplify the accessibility rights of Persons with Disabilities, while sensitizing and educating them on their rights was highly appreciated by members of her foundation adding that the award was well deserved.

She further lauded her for pushing the accessibility of physical environment in public universities where students with disabilities are excluded from normal academic activities due to lack of elevators as lecture halls are located upstairs and asked her to keep pushing for the rights of Persons with Disabilities.

She further thanked the staff and management of National Network Newspaper for contributing to disability rights and accessibility awareness in Rivers State while urging them to continue to educate the public on the need to achieve accessibility in Rivers State.

Reacting to the award, Dr Ngozi Anosike maintained that accessibility is not just the creation of ramps, elevators and probably wide doors but a gateway to opprtunities, equality and fairness.

She described the award as a call for more action, and appreciated Amb. Freky Andrew-Essien and her team for recognising her little efforts and contributions while expressing belief that the impact of “Disability Rights Initiative Project Accessibility “(DRIPA) will make positive impact in Rivers State. Faecare Foundation is an organization with a vision to add value to the lives of target vulnerable groups in our society including persons with disabilities through a variety of organization led programs and support services.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 36 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers Sole Administrator Confirms Release Of Withheld Allocations

1 minute ago

Breaking Barriers: Meet Precious, The Woman Redefining Keke Driving In Port Harcourt

10 minutes ago

Inaugural Lecture: Prof. Orlu Calls For Collaborative Effort  Against  Disunity 

46 minutes ago

SERAP Sues Tinubu Over ‘Unlawful Suspension Of Fubara, Lawmakers

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button