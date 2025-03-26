National Network Woman Editor Bags Disability Accessibility Award

The woman editor of National Network Newspaper, Dr Ngozi Anosike has been given Disability Accessibility Award by Faecare Foundation.

Presenting the award, the Executive Director of Faecare Foundation, Amb. Freky Andrew-Essien said it was in recognition of all her efforts in advancing the rights of Persons with Disabilities, especially in Rivers State.

She noted that Dr Anosike who was honoured alongside other Accessibility Champions has through her medium National Network Newspaper contributed significantly to the awareness of disability rights and accessibility in Rivers State.

The Executive Director of Faecare Foundation explained that her ability to amplify the accessibility rights of Persons with Disabilities, while sensitizing and educating them on their rights was highly appreciated by members of her foundation adding that the award was well deserved.

She further lauded her for pushing the accessibility of physical environment in public universities where students with disabilities are excluded from normal academic activities due to lack of elevators as lecture halls are located upstairs and asked her to keep pushing for the rights of Persons with Disabilities.

She further thanked the staff and management of National Network Newspaper for contributing to disability rights and accessibility awareness in Rivers State while urging them to continue to educate the public on the need to achieve accessibility in Rivers State.

Reacting to the award, Dr Ngozi Anosike maintained that accessibility is not just the creation of ramps, elevators and probably wide doors but a gateway to opprtunities, equality and fairness.

She described the award as a call for more action, and appreciated Amb. Freky Andrew-Essien and her team for recognising her little efforts and contributions while expressing belief that the impact of “Disability Rights Initiative Project Accessibility “(DRIPA) will make positive impact in Rivers State. Faecare Foundation is an organization with a vision to add value to the lives of target vulnerable groups in our society including persons with disabilities through a variety of organization led programs and support services.