Rivers Crisis: Kwankwaso Blasts National Assembly

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, has delivered a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, labelling it a perilous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kwankwaso voiced profound concern over the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected state legislators, denouncing the action as a blatant overreach of executive power.

Drawing on his experience in the 1992/93 National Assembly, Kwankwaso cautioned against repeating past errors, where lawmakers were embroiled in internal power struggles instead of prioritising the protection of democratic institutions.

“I have been closely monitoring developments in Rivers State over the past two days, and my initial silence was intended to allow the authorities and the parties involved to resolve the issue appropriately,” he explained.

Nevertheless, he expressed distress at Tinubu’s unilateral decision to remove elected officials, emphasising that such an action infringes upon the constitution and jeopardises democracy.

Kwankwaso accused the 10th National Assembly of neglecting its duty to uphold democratic principles and acting merely as a rubber stamp for executive overreach.

The legislature must hold the executive accountable, rather than consistently acquiescing to its wishes. It is disheartening to witness this 10th Assembly becoming more of a rubber stamp than any of its predecessors,” he remarked.

He further condemned the manner in which the National Assembly ratified the state of emergency, arguing that employing a voice vote for such a significant issue lacked transparency and undermined due process.

The former governor of Kano also called on the judiciary to maintain its independence, urging judges to resist external pressures and make fair, impartial rulings.

“Our judiciary must fulfil its duty of restoring calm by issuing judgments free from any hint of outside influence,” he stated.

Kwankwaso warned that President Tinubu’s actions could establish a dangerous precedent for opposition-led states, instilling fear and uncertainty regarding federal interference.

“This proclamation, along with subsequent statements from the Attorney General of the Federation, has thrown many in opposition-led states into turmoil. It sets a troubling precedent for how the Head of State can tighten his grip on states that do not align politically with the centre,” he cautioned.

He also lamented the military’s involvement, asserting that Tinubu, as a long-time proponent of democracy, should recognise the perils of reintroducing military influence into governance.

“For a politician who prides himself on being a defender of democracy, inviting the military into a leadership role jeopardises the progress we have made over the past 26 years,” he warned.

Kwankwaso reminded Tinubu of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s efforts to keep the military confined to their barracks, cautioning that reversing this trend could yield lasting consequences.

He concluded by urging the federal government to reconsider its actions, reiterating that the political climate in Rivers did not warrant such drastic measures.

“I believe that the political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify this flawed interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution. “This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, and if left unchecked, it could cultivate a culture of impunity,” he warned.