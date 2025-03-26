Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Woos Traditional Rulers

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has promised to explore the indispensable wisdom, influence and leadership of the traditional institution in the collective efforts to de-escalate tension, foster unity and build the needed trust among Rivers people.

Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) made the promise at a meeting with Traditional Rulers in Rivers State, at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Sole Administrator said it is regrettable to note the negative impact the intractable political crisis had on the maintenance of law and order in Rivers State.

He pointed to the fact that Rivers State is not only a democratic State but the heart of Niger Delta and a major contributor to the mainstay of the nation’s economy that must not continue to suffer such intractable instability.

Vice Admiral Ibas said he is wholly committed to restoring sense of pride, honour and security of residents in the State, and traditional rulers, who are vital partners in that pursuit, must shun being partisan and encourage healthy dialogue that should foster peace in their various domains.

“Your Royal Majesties, I recognise that the task ahead cannot be achieved in isolation. The traditional institution is a vital partner in this nation. You are the bridge between government and the people. The custodians of our values and the mediators in times of conflict.

“Your wisdom, influence and leadership are indispensable in our collective efforts to deescalate tensions, foster unity and rebuild the trust amongst our people.”

The Sole Administrator stated that he will be open to useful suggestions and contributions that will be used to shape the policy and strategies that will be deployed to chart the course of achieving enduring peace in the State.

Vice Admiral Ibas, while urging them to continue to play their role as peace makers and advocate for development, said they must work together with his administration to promote dialogue, understanding and reconciliation in the various communities.

“Let us remind our people that the progress of Rivers State is a shared responsibility and that only unity and cooperation can overcome the challenges before us.

“Your Royal Majesties, in my quest for peace and stability, it is imperative that traditional rulers shun all acts of partisanship either through their actions, speeches or body language.”

Vice Admiral Ibas also said: “The traditional institution must remain a neutral and impartial arbiter, respected by all for fearless and integrity.

“I urge you to distance yourself overtly and covertly from any acts of cultism, violence, vandalism or anything that is illegality.

“Traditional rulers must not condone any action that does not promote economic good.

Therefore, you are expected to report any forms of illegality or abuse to relevant authority.”

Vice Admiral Ibas said his administration will not condone excuses for any disorder in any community and emphasised the need for them to take charge of their domains and ensure peace and stability prevailed.

In his speech, the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, described the appointment of the Vice Admiral Ibas as well made because he has now become the peacemaker that must sufficiently address the conflict that had lingered for a while. Eze Worlu-Wodo assured that, as traditional rulers, they will work with him cooperatively while remaining true to their avowed responsibility of sustaining efforts that will engender peace, stability and progress in their domains and entire Rivers State.