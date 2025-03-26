Rivers Sole Administrator Directs Payment Of Outstanding LG Staff Salary

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration to commence processes for the payment of outstanding salary owned council workers.

Vice Admiral Ibas gave the directive when he met with Heads of Local Government Administration and the leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Rivers State chapter, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Sole Administrator stated that he is aware of the hardship faced by workers in the Local Government Councils who had been owed salary for the month of February and March that is almost coming to an end.

He described the situation as most unfortunate, and explained that it was necessitated by the withholding of the monthly allocations to Rivers State following the Supreme Court judgement delivered on the 28 of February, 2025, which annulled the Local Government Councils elections of 5th October, 2024.

Vice Admiral Ibas said: “I sincerely feel the pain of these workers, many of whom have endured months of financial strain. Let me assure that the withheld allocations have now been released, and I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these salaries are paid with no further delay.

“As leaders we must feel the pains of our people and offer them a more positive, inclusive and transformative leadership. This is the mandate I have accepted and it is the standard I expect from all of you.

“To this end, I hereby direct further that all Local Government Areas furnish my office with a wage bills by way of briefing through the office of the Head of Service.

“This will enable me acquaint myself with the situation as this will enable me deal with such matter. All such submissions should be supported with relevant documents to provide clarity and ensure accuracy.”

Vice Admiral Ibas pledged to promote the culture of transparency and accountability while warning against reckless spending of public funds at the local government levels.

He said the Local Government is the third tier of government closest to the people, and bears the sacred responsibility of ensuring that affairs of councils run with utmost care, respect and dedication to the welfare of the people.

Vice Admiral Ibas also stated that as a new administration, transparency and accountability will remain the watchword in all engagements and activities.

Vice Admiral Ibas warned: “My administration will not tolerate any form of recklessness, abuse of office or misuse of public funds. Henceforth, there must be accountability and value for money.

“I have just six months, but we must ensure that the people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money is used and it is our duty to ensure that very kobo is accounted for.”

Vice Admiral Ibas said he is already working out the necessary modalities that will ensure effective monitoring of accountability, due process and zero tolerance for recklessness in the handling of public funds across all local government areas.

He emphasised that no efforts will be spared in taking decisive actions against anyone who is found wanting in financial dealings at the local government councils.

“We will ensure that every decision we make, every policy we implement and every action we take is guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and service to the people.

“I urge you to embrace these principles and make them the corner stone of your leadership in your respective local government areas.”

Vice Admiral Ibas insisted that leadership is not all about comfort or personal gains but about service and sacrifices.

He stressed that Rivers people deserve the best of service from those who are saddled with responsibilities of public leadership and must do so selflessly and tirelessly.

Vice Admiral Ibas believed that those who are not willing to make such level of sacrifice, should willingly excuse themselves from such public responsibility otherwise they should embrace the change that has dawn.

“We must rise to the occasion and provide our people with the effective leadership they deserved. I charge you therefore, to see yourself as change agents. You are not just administrators, you are the architect of the future we seek to build.

“History will be kind to you if you can right the wrongs of the past and lay the solid foundation for the progress of our state. This is your moment to make a difference. It is your opportunity to leave legacy of positive change.”

Vice Admiral Ibas said: “Let us therefore work together to ensure that the people of Rivers State feel the impact of good governance in their lives. Let us therefore uphold the highest standard of integrity in all that we do, refusing to be compromised by personal interest or external pressure,” he said.

In his address, President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Rivers State chapter, Comrade Clifford Paul, who is also the Head of Local Government Administration of Port Harcourt Local Government council said their workers are owned two months salary and thanked the Sole Administrator for directing the immediate payment of their salary. Comrade Paul stated that Rivers State had experienced development with the political conflicts creating so much tension but expressed the hope that with the sole administrator on the saddle, greater peace will be achieved for the State, and pledged their unalloyed support to that course.