Rivers Sole Administrator Confirms Release Of Withheld Allocations

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has announced the release of withheld local government allocations, assuring that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Speaking during a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administrators in Port Harcourt, Ibas described the gathering as a pivotal moment in the collective effort to restore stability and progress in the state.

The Sole Administrator lamented the economic hardship in the Niger Delta, noting that despite the region’s wealth of natural resources, its people continue to suffer.

“This is unacceptable,” he stated, emphasizing the need for transformation and accountability.

The administrator expressed concern over the delay in salary payments across local government areas, acknowledging the struggles of affected workers.

“I feel the pain of the workers,” he said, assuring them that the withheld allocations had been released and that his administration would ensure that salaries are paid without delay.

However, he warned that financial accountability would be strictly enforced.

Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, directed all local government areas to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service.

He said his administration will not tolerate financial recklessness, vowing to scrutinize the handling of public funds and take action against any mismanagement.

Ibas said good governance is not just a slogan, but a commitment to changing the negative narrative within the next six months.

He further stressed the importance of collaboration with traditional rulers and security agencies to enhance security at the grassroots level.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he urged local government administrators.

Responding, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Clifford Paul, acknowledged the developmental strides made in the state despite political conflicts.

He commended the Federal Government for appointing the Sole Administrator, attributing the decision to his competence and leadership ability.

He pledged to support peace and stability while urging the administrator to prioritise workers’ welfare.

He explained that local government workers are currently owed two months’ salaries, but are hopeful now that the withheld allocations have been released. He encouraged stakeholders to seize this opportunity to rebuild trust and foster unity in the state.