Gov Fubara Attends Special Prayer Worship At Salvation Ministries

Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, atteded a special prayer, worship and thanksgiving service at Salvation Ministries Headquarters, GRA, Port Harcourt.

The Governor was accompanied by top politicians, major stakeholders, elders and leaders of the State, and associates to express gratitude to God for His love, mercy and unwavering support amid the festering political challenges.

Among those who accompanied the Governor are Chief of Staff, Dr Edison Ehie; former Senate President Pro-Tempore and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata; former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Sam Sam Jaja; Chief Orits Onyiri; Chief Mike Elechi; and Chief David Briggs.

Others include Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart; Chief Theodore Georgewill; Hon Kingston Sylvanus; former Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Hon Ezebunwo Ichemati; former Ikwerre Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Israel Abosi; former Emohua Local Government Council Chairman, Chief David Omereji; among others.

The church service, a testament to his deep faith and belief in God as the ultimate dispenser of justice, was an extraordinary session of worship, prayers, and thanksgiving, to appreciate the Lord and acknowledge His never-failing gifts to humanity.

The service, led by the Presiding Pastor of the church, David Ibiyeomie, who took his sermon on: “Living A Blessed Life” from Genesis 1:28, featured soul-lifting songs, scriptural exhortations, and prayers for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in Rivers State. A special prayer session was also held for the Governor shortly after the service.