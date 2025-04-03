Appoint Etche Indigens Into S-South Devt Commission

The people of Etche in Rivers State have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Etche ethnic nation in appointments into leadership positions in the recently constituted South-South Development Commission, particularly at the board and executive management cadres.

The President General of Ogbakor Etche, the apex Socio-cultural Organization of Etche ethnic nationa world wide, Dr. Silas Anyanwu (Esq) made the call while speaking to a team of journalists in his office in Port Harcourt.

Dr Anyanwu said Etche deserves the right to occupy positions of trust as board members and executive management cadre in the commission considering the quantum of oil and gas produced in the area.

He posited that the appointment when granted to the ethnic nation would not only give the people a sense of belonging but will reinforce the fact that the government of President Ahmed Tinubu believes in justice, fairness and equity.

Dr. Anyanwu stated that the people had fruitlessly sought to be appointed into the board and executive management of related deveploment agencies in the region, emphasizing that another opportunity has come through the establishment of the South-South Development Commission.

He urged the people of Etche to keep hope alive expressing optimism that President Tinubu will listen to the yearnings of the people.

Succinctly, it is on record that Etche has over 250 producing oil wells and hosts 3 flow stations. It is also said to have the largest deposit of natural gas, south of Niger river. Accordingly, despite the devastating effects of oil spillages, Etche agricultural produce remains the best, little wonder why they are fondly called the “food basket of the State”.