NCSU Begs Tinubu To Restore Democratic Governance In Rivers

The Nigeria Civil Service Union(NCSU) has pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore democratic governance in Rivers State so that the people of the State would continue to enjoy the gains and dividends of democracy.

The Rivers State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who made the plea in an interview in Port Harcourt, said the plea has become necessary following the unfavourable backlash of the state of emergency declared in the State by President Tinubu.

While stressing the need for President Tinubu to tamper justice with mercy in handling the political imbroglio of the State, the labour leader noted that the prevailing state of emergency is making Rivers State a laughing stock in the comity of States in the country, in spite of its economic viability and vast natural resources endowments.

According to him, his plea has also become very imperative following strong indications that even the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike has acknowledged the fact that he had made some mistakes that apparently necessitated the declaration of the state of emergency in the State.

In the prevailing circumstance, therefore, Osumah said it is incumbent on President Tinubu, like a political father to both Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to demonstrate the penchant and inclination to forgive and pardon his children(Wike and Fubara), who might have sinned against him, by restoring democratic governance in the State.

He described as shameful and anachronistic a situation where Rivers State is the only State under emergency rule in today’s Nigeria, and appealed to President Tinubu to reverse the ugly political trend, himself being a renowned democrat and diehard progressive of international repute even before he became the President of the country.

Osumah regretted that the state of emergency has continued to deprive the State and the people of the gains and dividends of democracy, as well as democratic values and ethos, which, he noted, Nigerians like President Tinubu tirelessly worked and laboured to entrench in the country after several years of military rule. He noted that it would be proper for the President to give the political gladiators in the State another chance to sink their political differences once and for all.