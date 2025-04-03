Father Disowns Daughter Over Denial Of Traditional Rights, Disregard

The bond between father and daughter is usually strong and hardly undermined but not when the traditional right of the father is grossly violated.

Such is the case of Mr. Ability Willie, a native of Opokuma in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

To Mr. Willie, it is all over with his once cherished daughter, Peace Kemeipaere Justice Egege.

This is sequel to Mr. Ability Willie’s sudden announcement that henceforth, Mrs Peace Kemeipaere Justice Egege has ceased to be his daughter.

Mr. Willie said his action was informed by his daughter’s refusal to accord him his traditional right as a father during her marriage.

According to him, Mrs. Egege while getting married to her husband some time in January, 2023 in collaboration with his estranged wife and mother of his daughter denied him the right to do the handover of their daughter as demanded by Opokumo tradition.

Even on the day of her white wedding, the duo of Mrs Egege and her mother refused to sponsor my transport to the venue of the event as is also demanded by Opokuma tradition,” Mr. Willie further alleged.

More humiliatingly, Mr. Willie stated, his daughter whom he said he trained in some of the best schools around until she graduated and his estranged wife unilaterally changed the time of the wedding in order to shut him out of the ceremonies, and worse still, hired another man to act as her father at the wedding.

The hired father was the one that signed the marriage certificate, Mr. Ability Willie lamented, describing the action as painful, and one too many, hence the disclaimer.

He also alleged an attempt on his life some time ago but survived the plot by God’s grace. “I am doing this in pains and tears that a child I nurtured, trained and sponsored her education in high brow expensive schools/colleges in Rivers State could descend so low to conspire against me in league with her mother and enemies,” Mr. Willie regretted.