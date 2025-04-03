Empowerment Galore As Dr. Ogwus Gives Back To Society Through OYECDO

In its efforts to give back to society,EUR ING Chinedu Ogwus has floated a Youth Empowerment and Community Development (OYECDO) that is aimed at rendering selfless contributions to humanity.

Dr. Ogwus who is also a leader in Robotics and Autonomous system (RAS) and Regional Director for Africa at the Society of Petroleum Engineers International said his organization is geared towards empowering young people, women, widows and support community development through skill acquisition training, scholarship programs to deserving youths to enable them pursue higher education, discourage cultism and insecurity.

Speaking to newsmen over the weekend, the CEO of the OYECDO, Dr. Ogwus said he has over the years demonstrated great love, care and compassion for the downtrodden, not only in his Community but also in other parts of Rivers State.

According to him, his organization has so far installed 170 solar lights and building a Pedetarian Church of Nigeria that is at afloat, all in Edeoha community, 54 solar lights at Opatabo community in Ahoada West local government, Ihua-Agbuda community in Ahoada East, saying all these are a testament to his unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the communities in need.

He listed other achievements as the vista of opportunities for youths to engage in meaningful means of earning a living through sports, saying four Orashi youths have joined the prominent De Cardinal Football Academy affliliated to Rivers United Club.

Also the organization in a landmark event held on Thursday, March 21,2025 gave a Trophy to the Schools Inter-House Sports Competition at Community Secondary School, Woji, Port Harcourt and other gift items like notebooks, pens and other writing materials to the , aimed at encouraging academic excellence.

The organization also stormed Community Secondary School Omoku and Upata1 Community Secondary School,Edeoha on March 27, 2025 respectively, where writing materials and some other gift items were given to the students.

Relatively, the organization has over time organized skills acquisition training in various communities across Upata Kingdom where starter packs were given to the beneficiaries.

Another significant progress made was the continual sensitization programs held in the past, which he said has made a vital role in curbing oil bunkering activities , contributing to increased oil production in the country.

Dr. Ogwus also announced their upcoming visit to all the Niger Delta governors is to acquaint them with the vision and mission of the organization for the betterment of the Niger Delta youths.