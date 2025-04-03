Opobo Women Rally For Governor Fubara’s Return, Criticise Emergency Rule

In a strong display of solidarity and support, the Opobo Women Association (OWA) has rallied behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara, expressing their disapproval of the state of emergency recently declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Opobo Town on Friday, OWA President, Amaopuorubo Felicia Stevens Pepple, articulated the collective frustration of the women, emphasizing that their concerns transcend political lines.

“We are not happy at all,” Mrs. Tee declared, underscoring the peaceful history of Rivers State. “As a resident, I can confidently say that our state has been a harmonious place.”

While defending Governor Fubara, she praised his integrity and dedication to the people, questioning the rationale behind the emergency rule.

“He serves the majority well. There is no war, no breakdown of law and order. Why was such a drastic measure necessary?” she asked, critiquing the lack of thorough investigation before implementing the emergency.

Pepple pointed out that the emergency, intended to foster peace, has instead instilled fear among residents.

“Did the Sole Administrator witness any gunfire? Did he see people in panic? This is not peace; this is chaos,” she argued.

The OWA President raised concerns about the legality of the governor’s suspension, asserting that both the President and the governor are elected officials.

“I don’t believe the President has the authority to suspend the governor. This raises questions about ulterior motives,” she claimed, referencing the ongoing challenges Fubara has faced since taking office.

Calling for unity among the people of Rivers State, Mrs. Pepple encouraged everyone to hold steadfast in their faith:

“One with God is majority.” She expressed hope for Governor Fubara’s return, believing it would enable him to continue his service to Rivers people.

In her concluding remarks, she appealed to both the international community and Nigerians across divide to push for the reversal of the emergency rule, stating, “The men, women, youth, and children of Rivers State are eagerly awaiting the governor’s return.”

The Opobo women leader’s message to the Rivers women was one of patience and faith: “Stay calm; we trust that God in His infinite mercy will answer our calls,” instilling a sense of hope amid the current uncertainty.