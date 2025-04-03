UNIPORT Confers Professorship On NESREA DG

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has conferred professorship on the Director General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Innocent Barikor.

Barikor, who was promoted to Professor of Political Economy and Development Studies, was among 46 staff members elevated by the university.

In a statement on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Onwunari Georgewill, said the promotions were approved during the 187th meeting of the Governing Council, chaired by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa.

According to him, 30 senior academics were promoted to the rank of professor, while 16 others were elevated to associate professor after undergoing the university’s rigorous assessment process.

Barikor, who assumed office as NESREA DG in May last year, has made significant strides in environmental sustainability.

Under his leadership, the agency has aggressively implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility Programme across sectors such as food and beverage, battery, used tyres, and electrical/ electronics.

He also spearheaded the development of key environmental legislation including the National Environmental (Battery Control) Regulations 2024 and the National Guidelines for the Implementation of EPR for (Plastic) Packaging.

Additionally, the National Environmental (Plastic Waste Control) Regulations are awaiting gazetting.

Barikor oversaw the review of environmental permitting and licensing regulations and the regulations governing international trade in endangered species of fauna and flora.

his administration, NESREA conducted 1,671 compliance monitoring inspections, shutting down 96 facilities for environmental violations.

To enhance efficiency, he unbundled NESREA offices in key states, taking environmental governance closer to the grassroots.

With support from the Fleming Fund, funded by UKAid, and in collaboration with Management Sciences for Health (MSH) and the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Barikor is equipping the National Reference Laboratory in Port Harcourt with state-of-the-art research equipment.

A 30KVA solar power system has also been installed to provide 24-hour power supply to the laboratory.

In March, NESREA launched the National Industrial Decarbonisation Programme (NIDP) to curb emissions from the industrial sector.

The agency also hosted an international conference on upgrading the lead-battery recycling sector in Africa under the Partnership for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (PROBAMET). Through his leadership, NESREA has attracted support from international partners, including the European Union, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the German and Japanese governments, the African Center for Protection and the Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation (EPIF).