Senate Slammed For Delaying Immortalical Of Nwosu

Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra central, has criticised the senate for delaying a motion seeking to immortalise Humphrey Nwosu, the late former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

On Wednesday, a move by 15 senators to urge the federal government to immortalise Nwosu was stalled in the upper legislative chamber.

The motion by Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, sought to honour Nwosu for overseeing the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, was widely believed to have won the election, regarded as the most free and fair poll in Nigeria’s history.

June 12 has since been declared a public holiday and named Democracy Day.

However, Opeyemi Bamidele, the majority leader, objected, stating that the motion copies had not been distributed to lawmakers, which is a requirement under senate rules.

Abaribe attempted to push for consideration under “personal explanation,” arguing that senators had the right to be heard.

Bamidele insisted that explanations must follow senate procedures unless an exception was agreed upon and reminded Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, who presided over the plenary, that the chamber had moved on.

Jibrin upheld Bamidele’s position, ruling that the senate should proceed with its agenda, and advised Abaribe to reintroduce the motion in the next session.

‘THE MOTION WAS UNDEMOCRATICALLY SHUT DOWN’

Speaking when he appeared on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, Umeh described the senate’s action as “very undemocratic”.

“I think it is a question of people not been fair to a man who has done so well and instead of giving him accolades, we want to be uncharitable to him even unto death,” he said.

“This motion came today at the most timely moment because he will be buried on Friday, two days away.

“So, there is no way we cannot talk about his contributions in the parliament; those who have opposing views will say that the man should not be immortalised, those who say that he should be immortalised should say their views.

“Shutting down the motion the way it was done this morning is very undemocratic.”

Umeh said the senate leadership should have permitted lawmakers to discuss the motion, noting that similar matters are debated daily regardless of individual opinions.

He added that delaying the motion was unfair to the late Nwosu, who, he said, dedicated himself entirely to serving Nigeria. Born on October 2, 1941, Nwosu died on October 24 in a hospital in Virginia, USA.