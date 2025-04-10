Chap. Brig. Gen. (Dr) Amb. Comr. Isaac Calls For Urgent Prison Reform, Inmates Freedom In Nigeria

Chap. Brig. Gen. (Dr) Amb. Comr. Isaac Christian has called for urgent prison reform and inmates’ freedom in Nigeria.

During a visit to the Nigerian Correction Service, Rivers State, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) donated essential items to inmates, aiming to improve living conditions and provide support.

According to the Peace advocate, the Rivers State correctional centre is overcrowding and houses over 5,000 inmates, with many allegedly innocent of the allegations against them and others deserving a second chance.

Amb. Isaac wants the relevant agencies in Nigeria to look into it and grant those concerned their freedom.

“Some inmates have also been granted freedom but remain in prison due to lack of legal representation and financial resources to pay for their release”, he regretted. Chap. Brig. Gen. Dr. Amb. Isaac Christian said there’s need for collaboration, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and community organizations to address prison reform and promote rehabilitation.