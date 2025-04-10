Profile Synopsis

Eur Ing Dr. Chinedu Ogwus hails from Edeoha Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria. He is a devoted Christian, happily married, and a proud father of four children.

Dr. Ogwus serves as a permanent senior staff member at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, holding the position of Head of Purchasing for Engineering, Construction, and Projects. Prior to this role, he was the Gas Operations Engineer for the Nigeria Affiliate of TotalEnergies, where he was responsible for overseeing NLNG business operations, managing gas projects, shaping gas development strategies, and administering gas contracts in alignment with the Nigerian Export and Domestic Gas Master Plans.

With an impressive 24 years of professional experience at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited—14 years in offshore operations and 10 years in office-based roles—Dr. Ogwus brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his field.

Building on his extensive professional experience, innovative contributions, and engineering solutions, he earned the designation of Chartered Engineer (CEng) from the Engineering Council UK in 2013. In 2016, he was admitted to the UK Register of International Professional Engineers (IntPE UK) and honored with the prestigious title of Chartered Petroleum Engineer by the Energy Institute (EI) in London.

This esteemed and restricted title is conferred upon exceptional individuals actively engaged in the design, development, application, and advancement of innovative, efficient technologies for the exploration, drilling, production, transportation, transmission, and utilization of petroleum resources, all while prioritizing health, safety, and environmental considerations.

His unwavering dedication to engineering research, publication, knowledge exchange, and technical expertise in the oil and gas sector further culminated in his recognition as a European Engineer (EUR ING) by ENGINEERS EUROPE (FEANI). This title, awarded by FEANI, acknowledges his exemplary engineering competence, commitment, and innovation, recognized across 32 European countries.

EUR ING Dr. Chinedu Ogwus is a distinguished professional, holding multiple esteemed designations and fellowships: He is a licensed Chartered Manager (CMgr) and Fellow (FCMI) of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), UK. Additionally, he is a Certified International Project Manager (CIPM®) and Fellow (FAAPM) of the American Academy of Project Management, USA; where he serves as a member of the Advisory Committee for Africa.

Dr. Ogwus is also a Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) and Fellow (FCIMC) of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, USA. He is recognized as a Meritorious Fellow (FNISafetyE) of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers and is a Registered Engineer (R. Eng) with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Renowned for his dedication to humanity, Dr. Chinedu Ogwus is a distinguished leader in Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) and serves as the Regional Director for Africa at the Society of Petroleum Engineers International.

Leveraging advanced technologies, he applies artificial intelligence and robotics to address critical energy challenges in Africa, with a focus on securing pipelines and combating oil theft in Nigeria using tools like image analytics and edge-based AI.

Since 2016, Dr. Ogwus has held the position of Training and Professional Development Adviser for Energy Institute (EI) Africa, where he is instrumental in fostering the growth and skill development of individuals pursuing careers in the power, energy, and hydrocarbon industries.

He also acts as a lead assessor and interviewer for candidates seeking professional registrations such as Chartered Engineer (CEng) UK or Incorporated Engineer (IEng) UK, ensuring adherence to the best practices and regulations of the EI and Engineering Council UK. Additionally, he has actively contributed to UK Government consultations on energy utilization, climate change, and renewable energy policies as a registered Energy Consultant with the EI.

Dr. Ogwus commitment to mentorship spans many years, including his role as a postgraduate mentor at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, where he guided students towards licensure and career opportunities through shared expertise and insights in the oil and gas industry.

His efforts in mentoring Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) professionals to enhance their energy competence earned him the SPE recognition award, “League of Volunteers,” with a mantra seal in 2019, and his inclusion in the global registry of SPE licensed Petroleum Engineers.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Ogwus has been a Justice of the Peace (JP) in the Rivers State Judiciary since 2016, maintaining peace and order within his jurisdiction. He was appointed National Patron of Man O’ War in 2012, supporting federal government initiatives to nurture Nigerian youth into responsible citizens.

In 2017, he was further recognized with a Leadership Award by Man O’ War Lagos State for his exemplary leadership in community service and youth development.

Recently, EUR ING Dr. Chinedu Ogwus, as President, founded the Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Organization (OYECDO), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting youth empowerment and sustainable community development.

Through its initiatives, OYECDO aims to inspire, equip, and support young individuals in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria to abandon oil bunkering activities, end kidnapping for ransom, reject cultism and drug abuse, and embrace education, integrity, peace, leadership, and strong character for societal progress while driving transformative growth within communities.

OYECDO’s impactful activities and youth sensitization programs have achieved notable results:

· A significant reduction in oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta, contributing to increased oil production in Nigeria, as reported by the Nigerian Government in January and February 2025.

· Collaboration with the Upata Traditional Council in Rivers State led to four talented footballers being scouted to join the De Cardinal Football Academy, affiliated with Rivers United Club—an unprecedented achievement in youth sports development.

· Provision of over 270 solar lights to communities in the Niger Delta to address youth demands for improved electricity, with plans for expansion to other regions.

· Empowerment of various schools in Rivers State through the distribution of books, notebooks, pens, and other essential writing materials, fostering positive change that benefits both students and the wider community.

· Support for widows and the less privileged, as highlighted on the organization’s website: https://ogwusyouthempowerment.org/.

· Implementation of peace and security awareness programs in schools and public spaces, promoting stability and harmony.

Dr. Ogwus’ leadership through OYECDO continues to inspire impactful change across the region, addressing critical societal challenges while fostering community development and youth empowerment

Nigeria today increasingly requires professionals who can integrate knowledge from multiple sources to address strategic business issues and help create new innovation-driven business models. “This innovation significance presents unique opportunities for high-level professionals who can add new value in a global knowledge-based economy.

The global economy requires much more than simply responding to market demands. The accelerating transformation, the information revolution, globalization, intensified competition, speedy commercialization of services, and compressed strategy life cycles have all created new business environment with unprecedented challenges.” Dr. Chinedu Ogwus has sustained high level of achievements through leadership, influence, superior responsibility, innovation, and professional services at the forefront of engineering, technology, and leadership. As fellow of a range of renowned institutions of the world, he works within codes of conducts and ethical obligations; engaging with many voluntary activities for society.